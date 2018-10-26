Getaway ideas

THE SIAM

Experience the charming Loy Krathong, Thailand's annual Festival of Lights, at the Thai luxury resort's garden, along the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

The Loy Krathong Experience - at 5,500 baht (S$230) a person - features curated activities that showcase the best of Thai culture.

They include a guided market visit to select ingredients for dinner at The Siam's Chon restaurant, a riverside performance and a Krathong-making workshop. Guests can learn about the origin of the Krathong and make a lantern to release along the river after sunset.

The Loy Krathong Experience starts from 6.30pm on Nov 22 and is open to both in-house guests and public visitors.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

Royal Caribbean's inaugural two-month nationwide cruise ship design competition, Brainwaves: Reimagining the Future of Cruising, has come to a spectacular finish.

It crowned Mr Clifford Goh, a 24-year-old architecture undergraduate from the National University of Singapore, as the grand prize winner with his Seastadium design, which saw him walking away with a cruise on Royal Caribbean's upcoming new ship Spectrum of the Seas and $5,000 cash.

Boasting a sleek and futuristic design, Seastadium was inspired by the growing health and wellness trend among youth today.

Mr Goh sought to reinvent cruising as the premium destination for traditional as well as novel sporting and entertainment experiences, including eSports.

THE RESIDENCE MALDIVES

The five-star hotel lies on the pristine island of Falhumaafushi in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, one of the largest and deepest atolls in the Maldives.

Until Nov 30, enjoy a paradise island getaway at 50 per cent off the best available rate, with complimentary daily buffet breakfast and transfers with a minimum stay of four nights.

Enjoy a complimentary 30-minute photo shoot by a professional photography studio too, where guests get to keep one printed photograph.

The Residence Maldives is also offering an early- bird promotion - 35 per cent off best available rates (from US$650 or S$900 a night) if you book three days in advance - which ends on April 30 next year.

CHANGIHOTELS

Local travel service Changi Recommends introduces its latest addition ChangiHotels, a savings-savvy hotel booking website serving up more than 170,000 affordable accommodation options at over 5,000 destinations with a clear-cut pricing mechanism.

To top off the unbeatable deals, ChangiWiFi is offering day-for-day complimentary Wi-Fi rental when holidaymakers book their accommodation with ChangiHotels.

This promotion is applicable for hotels above $150 a night for Asian destinations and $250 a night for Europe and other regions.

Each night of the respectively priced hotel booking is entitled to one day of ChangiWiFi.