Girls’ getaways

Women-only hotels were once portrayed as an eccentric marketing trend, but this movement is experiencing a resurgence due to the burgeoning number of female travellers.

In addition, more women now demand an increased level of security and autonomy in their accommodations. Safety, empowerment and pampering rank high up in the list of factors that influence their decision regarding where to stay.

We suss out the newest women-only hotels around the world for your next vacation, solo or otherwise.

SUPERSHE ISLAND, FINLAND

Wake up on an island to a gorgeous view of the Baltic Sea. Start the day with meditation after breakfast and have a facial at the spa right after. Since the luxury resort's opening last year, this off-the-grid vacation spot has become an oasis for professional women to connect with one another over leisure activities.

SuperShe Island PHOTO: SUPERSHE ISLAND/FACEBOOK

JOSEPHINE'S GUESTHOUSE, ZURICH

It feels more like a cosy home than a three-star hotel. A breakfast buffet is served at a large table every morning for everyone, and there is an open kitchen and laundry room. The recently spruced-up rooms with minimalist interiors are popular with leisure and business travellers.

Josephine's Guesthouse PHOTO: JOSEPHINE'S GUESTHOUSE FOR WOMEN/FACEBOOK

SOM DONA, MALLORCA

The four-star hotel opened in the luxurious Spanish resort of Porto Cristo, Mallorca in June with 39 exquisitely furnished rooms catering to female-identifying customers.

It is curating a range of bespoke wellness packages in the coming months that will focus on fitness and health, as well as packages to help solo female travellers bond and explore Mallorca's cultural offerings together. The spa also offers a range of holistic treatments and a restaurant serving a sumptuous variety of dishes which are said to be flavourful, healthy and sustainable.

Som Dona PHOTO: SOM DONA

BLISS SANCTUARY FOR WOMEN, BALI

No children, no couples, and only a handful of women allowed at any one time so they can experience serenity and exclusivity. The newly-renovated villa resort offers five- to seven-day packages that include meals, with unlimited massage and spa treatments.

Bliss Sanctuary for Women PHOTO: BLISS SANCTUARY FOR WOMEN

LUTHAN HOTEL AND SPA, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

This property is the first of its kind in the Middle East, a unique urban retreat aptly called the "Sanctuary". The goal is to create a peaceful respite away from the stresses of the external world and help to rebalance the body's energies, to ensure complete relaxation of the physical, emotional and spiritual self.

Expect unparalleled spa facilities such as the Aqua Meditation Room, Reflexology pool, Sound pool, Cysterina Sauna, Salt Inhalation Room and a soothing Herbal Sauna.

Luthan Hotel and Spa PHOTO: LUTHAN HOTEL AND SPA/FACEBOOK

HOTEL ZEN, TOKYO

The latest capsule hotel looks like a craftsman's workshop on the outside. Inside, expect minimalist wood panelling and traditional motifs. Choose from five types of rooms - each equipped with a lockable box and free Wi-Fi - from single-bed to semi double-bed ones, and rooms with tatami mats that provide more floor space.