Give dad a getaway

THE FOODIE DAD MAN CAVE

This is perfect for the epicurean dad. Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, China, offers The Foodie Dad’s Man Cave with an exquisite brunch at the Cathay Room on Father’s Day. He can also experience a cocktail- making class at the Cathay Terrace, priced at US$89 (S$121) a person, including free flow of soft drinks, fresh juices, local beer and house wines. With an additional US$43, dads can enjoy a free flow of four champagnes.

Situated on the famous Bund promenade and the Nanjing Road shopping area, Fairmont Peace Hotel allows dads to enjoy the opulence of the signature Chinese restaurant Dragon Phoenix and the Jazz Bar, Shanghai’s premier destination for jazz.

THE SNAG (SENSITIVE NEW AGE GUY) DAD MAN CAVE

Modern day dads have evolved beyond the traditional breadwinner and disciplinarian role.

The sensitive new age dad is now involved in household chores and also partakes in beauty regimes.

At Fairmont Yangcheng Lake, an idyllic lake district just one hour from Shanghai and 30 minutes from Suzhou, Snag Dads are rewarded with a deluxe room night stay with pampering treats that include manicure and pedicure services followed by a 45-minute spa treatment at Willow Stream and a therapeutic swim at its mineral pool at US$335 (S$460) a room a night.

THE LUXE DAD MAN CAVE

At Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, dads who love the finer things in life can experience a great weekend. In addition to a three-night stay in a luxury villa with a private pool, fathers can enjoy a variety of dining and sports activities specially planned for them. The Luxe Dad Man Cave Retreat is available until June 30 at US$900 (S$1,230) a villa.

Hotel des Arts, MGallery by Sofitel in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, also offers The Luxe Dad Man Cave for US$167 a room. The experience includes a limousine pick-up service with complimentary champagne on arrival, four-course personalised dinner, spa treatment and a gift voucher for bespoke local tailoring service.

THE COUCH COACHERS MAN CAVE

Couch Coachers are dads who love their me-time watching sports telecasts with beer and snacks.

However, time to indulge in this can be limited because of work commitments and nonsports fans in the family.

At Pullman Nanchang in China, the Couch Coachers are free to coach the television in the most luxurious environment along with free-flow Tsingtao beer or local beer and a snack, available for the entire day at US$14 (S$19).

Sofitel Ningbo in China also offers three variations of Drink Freely packages for Couch Coachers, each comprising a six-pack of beer and dad’s choice of favourite snacks.

THE WORKAHOLIC DAD MAN CAVE

The Workaholic Dad package is perfect for fathers who need a digital detox. Check him into a Silent Retreat at the Sofitel Zhengzhou.

All work-related devices will be locked away in a safe so that Workaholic Dads can indulge in activities ranging from assorted board games to a picnic lunch.

Dads and their families will receive complimentary passes to the swimming pools and Zhengzhou Zijingshan Park to spend quality family time. The package is available from US$101 (S$140) a night.