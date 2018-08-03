Glamping in style in and around Sydney

Paperbark Camp at Jervis Bay offers a luxury but sustainable camping experience in a bushland setting a few hours south of Sydney.

For travellers looking for a unique camping experience while connecting with nature, nothing beats glamping in and around Sydney.

Here are a variety of experiences suited for solo, couple, group or family travel, ranging from luxe camping weekends with delicious gourmet barbecues to pet-friendly camping resorts and bubble tents, according to Destination New South Wales.

BUBBLETENT AUSTRALIA

The three transparent spheres named after constellations - Leo (above), Virgo and Cancer - sit atop raised wooden decks and give guests a spectacular view of the stars at night and the vast vista during the day.

Inside, you will find a chic set-up with a queen bed with goose-down pillows, hidden sliding cabinet for storage and a luxury vanity and composting toilet.

And don't worry - while the bathroom is also spherical, it is not transparent. Outside, stairs lead down to a lower deck, which boasts an outdoor kitchenette and a seating area, an ideal spot to enjoy a glass of local wine and drink in the spectacular views.

ROAR & SNORE AT TARONGA ZOO

Many people do not know that you can stay overnight inside Taronga Zoo Sydney in a safari-style tent (above), enjoy gourmet feasts under the stars and have an up close and personal experience with the exotic and native animals in the zoo.

The Roar & Snore itinerary involves a twilight walk through Taronga Zoo once it is closed to general visitors, canapes and welcome drinks, buffet dinner, then a night-time safari at 9pm.

Wake up at sunrise to the roar of a lion and the stunning backdrop of the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge. After breakfast, head off on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, then feel free to explore the zoo for the rest of the day.

Each tent has a double bed, a single pop-up trundle bed and there is an on-site amenity block with bathrooms and hot showers.

COCKATOO ISLAND

Sydney's best-kept secret is glamping on Cockatoo Island, which puts you front and centre on the iconic Sydney Harbour. The island - a former convict penal establishment - is a 10-minute ferry ride from Circular Quay and has a variety of accommodation including three types of glamping: Glamping for Two; Two-bedroom Glamping for four people; and Mini Glamping, a cosy tent for two.

You will arrive to a pre-erected tent with toiletries, bedding and cooler box and have access to hot showers and a communal camp kitchen with 10 barbecue areas, fridges, microwaves and a boiling water system.

PAPERBARK CAMP

Paperbark Camp at Jervis Bay offers a luxury but sustainable camping experience in a bushland setting a few hours south of Sydney.

Inspired by the safari accommodation the owners experienced in South Africa, Paperbark Camp has became a premier eco-tourism experience at the forefront of Australian glamping since it opened in 1999.

Owners Jeremy and Irena Hutchings have created a remarkable stay with 12 cosy canvas tents (above) placed strategically among the native eucalypts.

All the tents have five-star hotel-quality linen and amenities, hot showers, a wrap-around deck and full insect screening - with a bathtub in the deluxe tents.

You can canoe, cycle, read a book on the beach and later head to dinner at onsite tree-top restaurant Gunyah, and then meander back to your tent. You may even spot wildlife along the way with your torch.

TURON GATES

If you want to "go bush" without heading too far from Sydney, Turon National Park is a tranquil bushland with rocky outcrops over a crystal-clear creek, misty valleys and wildlife such as kangaroos, wombats, platypus, echidnas, possums and bush lizards.

A collection of luxe cottages, rustic cabins and a glamping tent make up the accommodation at Turon Gates, covering more than 2,400ha in the Blue Mountains region.

The cabins are wonderful for larger groups, while the luxe canvas tent is ideal for a romantic getaway.

The roomy tent has a heated floor and is set on a raised platform with a spacious deck overlooking the river below. There is a hot shower, a fireplace, and a comfy bed.