Go the distance with Bintan’s ‘run-cations’

Participants running the scenic marathon route at Lagoi Bay can choose from a variety of distances, including the 3km Family Fun Run suitable for kids.

When it comes to carving out a name for itself as a prime "run-cation" destination, Bintan Resorts is hoping to go the distance.

The second edition of the Mandiri International Bintan Marathon on Sept 7 and 8 is the latest addition to the suite of sporting events already available on the Indonesian island.

These include the Bintan Triathlon, Tour de Bintan and Ironman 70.3 Bintan.

According to Mr Prakash Nair, Bintan Resort Cakrawala's general manager of operations, these events have grown in popularity, from around 300 participants in 2004 to about 1,500 this year.

Last year, the marathon attracted more than 1,000 runners from 34 different countries, with Singapore being the most represented country with some 600 runners.

This year, attractive cash prizes for top runners total $100,000.

SCENIC

The scenic marathon route at Lagoi Bay also offers a variety of distances - the 3km Family Fun Run, 10km Run, 21km Half Marathon, 42km Full Marathon and 42km Full Marathon Elite.

The closing date to register is this Sunday.

Mr Nair told The New Paper: "The 'run-cation' concept is stronger with the new 3km Family Fun Run category - a perfect activity for parent-child bonding during the September school holidays.

"With a plethora of accommodation options available, running enthusiasts and families can look forward to a good rest after their run.

"From upgraded glamping experiences to affordable beachfront and family-friendly rooms, there will be something that suits their fancy."

Ms Jenny Huang, a 46-year-old Singaporean physiotherapist and seasoned marathoner, participated in the inaugural marathon last year and came in second in the Half Marathon.

The mother of two told TNP: "Run-cations offer new routes and scenery which you are unable to get after some time in Singapore.

"Bintan is an awesome place as it is so close to Singapore. The ease of getting there in one ferry ride is definitely a win.

"Also, running in Bintan is safe, the weather is less humid than Singapore and it has a nice, hilly route."

During the Mandiri International Bintan Marathon from Sept 7 to 8, luxury beachfront estate The Sanchaya welcomes Camilla Knight, who will offer pre-race yoga and post-marathon stretching classes for runners to ease tired and aching muscles.