Go the distance with these travel deals

IT'S THE SHIP

Asia's largest festival at sea returns for its sixth year from Nov 13 to 15, where revellers can expect a high-octane three-day, two-night experience on board the award-winning Genting Dream.

Activities include spontaneous dance battles atop the expansive deck, DJ-led boutique fitness classes and the widely-anticipated Gala Night where shipmates come dressed to impress.

Adventure seekers, festival lovers and music buffs can purchase Early Duck 2 cabins from US$433++ ($586++) to US$2,121++ per person with savings of up to US$498 per person.

Cabin prices are inclusive of complimentary 24-hour dining at selected restaurants, selected non-alcoholic beverages and free access to most of the ship's facilities and events.

AIRASIA

The low-cost airline has added 437 extra flights this Hari Raya between May 30 and June 16, which are now available on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

They will be from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Sandakan, Tawau, Alor Setar, Kota Bharu, Langkawi, Terengganu and Johor Bahru, and from Johor Bahru to Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Tawau and Alor Setar.

AirAsia is also expanding its offerings beyond flights, with the launch of a new one-stop travel shop.

Book everything from hotels and activities to restaurants and rewards deals at airasia.com. Features of the new hub include a personalised travel experience, up to 60 per cent off hotels and accommodation, trip planning made easier, and the ability to earn and pay with AirAsia Big Points.

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND

The theme park's Carnivale of Stars Springtime celebration returns this year from now to June 25 with new magical experiences featuring your favourite Disney friends.

Catch Mickey and friends in a fun-filled celebration at the Castle Hub Stage, and do not miss the exquisite landscaping in the hub area and Fantasy Gardens with recreated scenes from beloved Disney stories including Moana, The Lion King and Bambi.

Visit The Annex to meet Ralph and Vanellope from Ralph Breaks The Internet, who will be making their debut at Hong Kong Disneyland (HKDL) this Spring, or participate in the popular Disney Character Egg Hunt with over 100 adorable Disney character-themed eggs scattered throughout the entire resort.

Special offers for Singapore guests include the HKDL Hotel Birthday Month Double Offer, Advance Purchase Room Offer where you save up to 20 per cent on rooms at either the Disney Explorers Lodge, HKDL Hotel or Disney's Hollywood Hotel (till Aug 15), and HKDL 2-Day Fun Special Package where you get a two-day ticket at HK$699 (S$120) and receive HK$30 worth of merchandise discounts and one free popcorn (till June 30).

GRAB

The Singapore-based technology company offering ride-hailing transport services, food delivery and payment solutions has launched a new suite of travel benefits for Grab Platinum and Gold members travelling to Singapore and across the region.

Benefits include access to close to 70 lounges in the region, at rates of up to 55 per cent off, and discounts up to 20 per cent at over 80 F&B partners.

All new deals can be redeemed through the GrabRewards catalogue in the Grab app.

In Singapore, Grab users can relax at the Plaza Premium Lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 1, Ambassador Lounge at Terminals 2 and 3, or Blossoms Lounge at Terminal 4.

They can also enjoy discounts at outlets run by Emirates Leisure Retail, such as The Kitchen By Wolfgang Puck, Hudson Coffee and Pret a Manger (all in Terminal 3) as well as Tiger Den (Terminal 4).

DFS

To celebrate the eighth and final season of the hit TV series Game Of Thrones, British multinational alcoholic beverages company Diageo and US cable channel HBO have released a limited-edition collection of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies ($68 to $138) which can be purchased at DFS, Singapore Changi Airport and iShopChangi.com.

DFS Changi X Diageo is offering an exclusive 10 per cent discount when travellers log on to iShopChangi.com and spend a minimum of $150 on the Game Of Thrones Single Malts collection from tomorrow to Tuesday.

Travellers can make purchases on iShopChangi.com 12 hours to 30 days before their flight.

The collection features eight Scotch whiskies, each paired with one of the iconic Houses of Westeros, giving fans a taste of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond. The promotion also includes the limited-edition White Walker by Johnnie Walker.

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

Singapore residents can purchase annual passes at an unbeatable price through the resort's latest promotion (RM336, or $110, per adult), which ends on April 22.

It allows pass holders to receive Triple Park Pass benefits for the price of a Double Park Pass and enjoy 12 months of unlimited entries to Legoland Malaysia Theme Park, Water Park and Sea Life Malaysia, which opens this month.

Sea Life Malaysia will be the only Sea Life in the region that combines the interactive aquarium concept with unique Lego elements. The largest aquarium brand in the world, it can give your young ones a chance to have their first encounter with 13,000 marine creatures from 120 species in a safe, fun and educational environment.