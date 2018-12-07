Go out with a bang with these year-end travel deals

CELEBRITY CRUISES

The US-based cruise line has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated cutting-edge ship Celebrity Edge.

Its inaugural season will be spent sailing alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruise itineraries, with her Maiden Voyage Western Caribbean (from $1,719 per person) departing on Dec 9 and Eastern Caribbean Cruise (from $1,679) departing on Dec 16.

In the spring of 2019, Celebrity Edge will cross the Atlantic again to offer guests stunning vistas of the Mediterranean with a range of seven- to 11-night sailings visiting iconic cities, including Barcelona and Rome.

Guests will experience the brand's most technologically advanced main theatre, the most production shows of any ship in the brand's history, the largest cast of world-class performers on any premium cruise ship and more entertainment venues than ever before.

Bookings for Celebrity Edge are now open at www.celebritycruises.com/edge or through a travel agent.

BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

The Indonesian resort is offering two attractive deals for the favourite holiday season of the year.

The 2D1N Christmas package (from 3,938,000 rupiah or S$370 a room and 4,410,000 rupiah on Dec 24 and 25; for stays from now till Dec 29) allows guests to enjoy over 50 types of popular recreational activities on land and sea, while children will also be spoilt by carousel rides, bouncy castles and arts and crafts workshops.

From Dec 20 to 25, the sounds of popular festive tunes from a live band and a choir will resonate though the public spaces of Bintan Lagoon Resort while Santa Claus roams around thrilling kids with his sack of treats.

Alternatively, usher in 2019 with the retro-themed 3D2N New Year Package (from 8,085,000 rupiah a room, for stays from Dec 30 to Jan 2).

Local party emcee-host Alfred George Pillay will get everyone into the groove with a repertoire of funk, soul and popular hits from the 70s and early 80s and count down to 2019 as the Bintan sky is set ablaze with fireworks.

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

Looking for a wintry getaway this festive season? Experience snowfall in the tropics at the Malaysian resort and theme park's Brick-Tacular Winter Wonderland.

Hang around with Lego reindeer and elves, and witness the lighting up of South-east Asia's tallest Duplo Lego Christmas tree, accompanied by a spectacular 3D Lego fireworks display.

Giveaways include $32,700 worth of prizes as part of the daily Lego Advent Calendar Draw and a Nissan Almera to an eligible Annual Pass holder on Christmas Day.

Book from now till Dec 15 for stays from now till Jan 15, and enjoy 15 per cent off the best available room. Guests also receive a free Lego Christmas Gift Playset with a minimum purchase of $147 from now till the Dec 31.

GARUDA INDONESIA

The national airline of Indonesia is presenting a vintage feel on its flight services, where passengers will be able to enjoy the nuances of flight during the 1970s to 1980s through the presence of cabin crew in classic uniforms created by famed Japanese designer Hanae Mori used in that era.

In addition, the Boeing 737-800NG fleet will also sport the retro brand livery.

The Garuda Indonesia Vintage Flight Experience is available from today till Dec 17 at selected hours on the Jakarta-Balikpapan (GA566 and GA569), Jakarta-Surabaya (GA304 and GA309) and Jakarta-Singapore (GA846 and GA847) flight routes, with return all-in fares starting from $320.

MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

The Britain-based hotel group has launched its Celebrate Merriments festive package designed to help guests of its six Singapore properties - Orchard Hotel Singapore, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, M Hotel Singapore, Studio M Hotel Singapore, M Social Singapore and Copthorne King's Hotel Singapore - herald the holidays in style.

Get up to 20 per cent off room rates (from $180), with additional dining and child-friendly perks for members of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' loyalty programme My Millennium on bookings made seven days prior to arrival between now and Dec 31, with stay period until March 31.

What's more, members' kids enjoy a complimentary Ask Alfred add-on worth $22 - a dedicated children's concierge offering which includes children's amenities, jelly beans, children's room service menu and an exclusive Millennium Guardsman Teddy Bear for keeps.

AMARI VANG VIENG

The newly-opened resort in the town of Vang Vieng, Laos, is the perfect holiday destination for nature lovers and adventurous travellers.

Each room offers a choice of either the calming city views or the stunning mountainous and river landscapes, and each design seeks inspiration from the four elements of Vang Vieng - water, earth, wood and energy.

Guests may rent a kayak or canoe, embark on an expedition by hiking up the Phangern Mountain, swim in the underground water cave of Tham Nam or opt for a hot air balloon ride over the quiet rural landscape at sunrise.

From now till Dec 27, Amari Vang Vieng is providing a special rate of US$60(S$82) a night as well as a complimentary room upgrade to a Superior River View Room overlooking the scenic Nam Song River.