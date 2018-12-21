Grab these last-minute year-end travel deals

Genting Cruise Lines has carried more than 6.5 million guests since the first sailing of Langkapuri Star Aquarius from Singapore in 1993.

EMIRATES

Whether it is Dubai, Australia, Europe or North America, travellers can kickstart their luxury travel experience with the Dubai-based airline's all-inclusive year-end Business Class special fares from Singapore starting at $2,879.

For this promotion, book by Dec 26 for an extended travel period until July 31.

Passengers in First and Business classes will enjoy Christmas-themed appetisers, main courses and desserts in addition to festive treats and beverages on the flight till Dec 31.

Emirates' special festive menu include roasted turkey, mince pies, gingerbread cookies and Christmas cocktails.

OZO

Go on self-guided walks around Sri Lanka's two liveliest cities, Colombo and Kandy, with OZO hotels - a brand under Thailand's Onyx Hospitality Group.

With its colonial buildings, historical sites, high-rises and shopping malls, Colombo is full of walking trails to stimulate the senses.

Get a complimentary room upgrade with gorgeous sea views at OZO Colombo Sri Lanka when you book a Sleep or Dream from US$75++ (S$103) to US$90++ per night, available for stays till Dec 31.

Kandy, Sri Lanka's historical capital offers tea plantations and rainforests. One of the popular walking trails in this Unesco World Heritage Site runs through the city and around Bogambara Lake.

OZO Kandy Sri Lanka is now offering the Explore Kandy package starting at US$123++ per night, available for stays till Feb 27.

AYANA

Rimba Jimbaran Bali by Ayana has an array of festive events and activities for guests, including Carols by Candles, where Christmas carols are performed by a local children's choir.

Enjoy preferential rates with the Indonesian resort's #FestiveInBloom promotion (ends Jan 4), making it the perfect destination to end the year on a high note and welcome 2019 well-rested and recharged.

Two nights at Rimba Jimbaran Bali by Ayana are priced from US$218++ (S$298), with complimentary Aquatonic Seawater Therapy Pool Treatment and breakfast for two, and a US$50 wine and dine voucher.

GENTING CRUISE LINES

The Hong Kong cruise line celebrated its 25th anniversary last Friday with a special event on board Genting Dream in Singapore to commemorate the first sailing of Langkapuri Star Aquarius from Singapore in 1993.

Founded 25 years ago as Star Cruises, Genting Cruise Lines has been an integral force in establishing Asean as an important cruise region and introducing innovative ships designed specifically for the more relaxed Asian cruise market.

Over the past 25 years, the company has welcomed more than 6.5 million guests during over 7,500 ship calls in Singapore.