Great escapes

THANYAPURA PHUKET

The health and sports resort, located next to a national forest on Phuket, has launched a series of bespoke Wellness Weekends that encourages guests to break out of their routine and revitalise their mind and body through a curated line-up of group classes and activities.

Thanyapura will host its first retreat for fitness and endurance athletes from Sept 20 to 22, where ultra-endurance athlete and resident brand ambassador Damien Rider will lead group classes on fitness training, nutrition, motivation and meditation.

Prices start at US$535 (S$740) a person and US$940 for couples and includes two nights accommodation, meals, fitness training, cooking classes, workshops and social activities.

SCOOT

The low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group will move to its new home in Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 from Oct 22.

All Scoot flights will arrive there on that day and will depart from there starting from 5.15am.

The check-in counters at rows five to seven will feature plenty of space and more selfservice check-in kiosks, enabling a quicker flow.

The new space will enhance the overall Scoot experience for everyone, while better supporting Scoot’s expansion plans.

Since April, Scoot has launched eight new destinations in China, India, Laos and Malaysia, and it is on track to launch nine more new routes by the end of next year.

WATERBOM BALI

Party at Asia’s premium sustainable water park every last Saturday of the month from now till September at Sol Sessions (passes priced at 250,000 rupiah, or S$24).

With an array of water slides, music, food, cocktails and activities all day long, the water park offers guests a 360-degree sensory experience and also features a mix of local and global independent artists and DJs.

You can get your fortunes read by the Shack Mystic or even get a total makeover at The Sol Session Wardrobe.

Come nightfall, show off your dance moves at the Dance Jams, a Soul Train-style event led by Waterbom Bali’s dance leaders.

WALK JAPAN

The Kunisaki tours allow travellers to experience off-the-beaten- track areas of Japan while contributing to a unique cause that lends a hand to Japan’s farmers and supports local businesses.

From September to December, starting in Fukuoka and ending in Yufuin, the 10-day Kunisaki Trek (448,000 yen, or S$5,900) follows in the footsteps of monks along ancient trails. The five-day Kunisaki and Yufuin Walk (234,000 yen) provides an introduction to the Kunisaki Peninsula.

There is also the year-round, seven-day Kunisaki Retreat (358,000 yen), starting at Hakata Station in Fukuoka and finishing at Usa Station on the Kunisaki Peninsula.