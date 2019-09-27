Great escapes

REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

Created for wine connoisseurs, the North American luxury cruise line's Seven Seas Explorer's 12-night Taste Of Tuscany (from US$9,029, or S$12,500), sailing from Barcelona to Venice from Oct 7 to 19, will be hosted by award-winning wine expert Justin Baldwin.

Cruising past the picturesque Mediterranean coastlines of Spain, France and Italy, the voyage will feature hosted dinners, wine tastings and wine-themed shore excursions.

In Tuscany, guests can embark on a Bocelli countryside escape by exploring medieval Volterra, browsing singer Andrea Bocelli's theatre and museum, sampling wines at the Officine Bocelli restaurant and visiting Pisa's glorious Square of Miracles.

And at Palma de Mallorca in Spain, drive through town to family-owned vineyard Tianna Negre for a tasting of wines made from indigenous Mallorcan grapes.

PHOTO: REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

THE SANYA EDITION

With Golden Week taking place in China from Oct 1 to 7, the hotel located on super-luxe Hainan island offers a unique getaway to experience the country in a time of festivity.

It will welcome guest chef Matthew Ona of the famed Roof 325 Restaurant & Bar in Shanghai to take over The Jade Egret restaurant on site, with his speciality steak and seafood tasting menu from Oct 1 to 3.

From Sept 29 to Oct 6, The Sanya Edition has introduced a special Golden Week room offer for its Ocean View Double/Loft Studio accommodation (from 1,600 yuan, or S$310).

Stay for three nights and above to enjoy 5 per cent off the calendar rate.

PHOTO: THE SANYA EDITION

NEXT STORY GROUP

Escape to Australia and Laos for your next family vacation with the local hospitality group's portfolio of hotels to enjoy complimentary breakfast, room upgrade and late check-out.

Children under 12 stay and eat for free. The promotion applies to bookings made on www.nexthotels.com from now to Oct 6, for stays from now to March 31.

Sage hotels in Melbourne, Wollongong, Adelaide, and West Perth (from A$115, or S$107) will delight guests with signature tepees in the rooms.

Kiridara Luang Prabang in Laos (from US$79, or S$109) is a hillside sanctuary. Surrounded by forests and offering views of Mount Phousi, the resort is a great base from which to explore the ancient town, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

PHOTO: NEXT STORY GROUP

KLOOK

The Klook Travel Festival is a one-of-a-kind experiential travel fair - and the first in Singapore to exclusively target the growing segment of free and independent travellers.

Held on Oct 5 and 6 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Halls 401 and 402, 11am to 9pm, the event will help travellers build their perfect holiday with eight travel zones (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South-east Asia, Europe, Australia and the US), talks featuring intrepid personalities such as Nas Daily and event-exclusive discounts.

Attendees can save up to $700 on Klook activities and stand a chance to win $50,000 worth of prizes. Download the Klook app for entry, and admission is free.