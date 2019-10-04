Great escapes

DREAM CRUISES

The Asian luxury cruise line has partnered with Warner Bros Consumer Products for the first Justice League At Sea thematic cruise taking place from Nov 20 to Dec 29 across 16 sailings on board Genting Dream.

Embark on a fun-filled voyage with your favourite DC superheroes, with 20 limited themed cabins available for each sailing, extensive Justice League decorative elements at the ship's main lobby, a Justice League-themed cafe, meet-and-greet sessions with the superheroes and a wide array of interactive games and activities.

Choose from a series of two-, three- and five-night itineraries to popular destinations such as Bintan, Phuket, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Langkawi.

The Justice League At Sea cruises start from $453 a person with an additional top-up of $250 a cabin, while children 12 years and below sail for free. Citibank cardmembers enjoy additional $200 off a cabin.

CLUB MED BALI

The pioneer of premium all-inclusive holidays is back with the second edition of its Eat, Play, Renew programme from Oct 8 to 29 at the Indonesian resort, featuring specially curated activities that showcase the unique traditions and cultures of Bali.

Expect cooking demonstrations of traditional cuisine, Balinese fruit carving workshops, Balinese Koreo dance classes, the Tari Kecak fire dance show, barre, yoga and Balinese massage classes and essential oil workshops.

Room rates are from $628 an adult for a three-night stay.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

The US-based international hotel and resort chain's Super Vacation Sale offers guests up to 40 per cent off the best available rate at more than 100 participating Wyndham hotels across South-east Asia and South Pacific, from the Philippines and Malaysia to Fiji and New Zealand.

Take this opportunity to check out Wyndham Garden Remarkables Park Queenstown (from $148 a night), which is surrounded by well-loved ski fields such as The Remarkables and Coronet Peak, or the newly opened Wyndham Garden Hanoi (from $72 a night), which is in close proximity to attractions like the Hanoi Museum to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

The promotion is applicable only for bookings made from now till Nov 1, for stays between now and June 30, 2020.

CHANGI RECOMMENDS

As part of the Changi Recommends Travel Fiesta, visit attractions.changirecommends.com from today to Sunday to snag attractive offers on all your favourite activities, tours and tourist attractions.

Stand a chance to win a pair of air tickets to popular destinations such as Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei, Bali and Ho Chi Minh. There are also one-for-one flash deals for the best theme parks around the world and Japan Rail Pass and free SIM card promotions.

In addition, enjoy 20 per cent off any product on Changi Recommends' Attractions Page (with minimum spend of $300) using the promo code GTRAVEL20. Or check out your purchases using GTRAVEL15 to enjoy 15 per cent off with no minimum spend.