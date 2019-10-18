Great escapes

TRAVELOKA

The South-east Asian digital travel and lifestyle platform's Traveloka Xperience has partnered with Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism, the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore and Changi Airport Group to launch the Wonderful Indonesia Hub booth at Terminal 3 of Changi Airport (Basement 2).

It was formed to support the tourism ministry in reaching the target of 20 million tourist visits, as well as introduce new destinations in Indonesia through the virtual reality (VR) Xperience - including Banyuwangi, Riau Islands, West Java, Sumba, Rapatwaken (Raja Ampat, Wakatobi, Bunaken), Jakarta, Lombok, Joglosemar (Yogyakarta, Solo, Semarang), Makassar and Ambon.

The booth will run till Nov 6, and those who visit it will receive Traveloka coupons.

DREAM CRUISES

Genting Cruise Lines announced the world premiere and unveiling of Global Dre`am's new hull artwork, A Dream Through Time And Space, at ITB Asia in Singapore on Wednesday.

Building on the successful debuts of Genting Dream, World Dream and Explorer Dream, Dream Cruises' new 208,000 gross tonne ship is currently under construction at Genting Hong Kong's MV Werften shipyard in Germany.

Global Dream is set to enter service in early 2021 and will invite more Asian guests to cruise worldwide on board the largest cruise ship to homeport in the Asia-Pacific region. With its sister ship to debut in 2022, Dream Cruises' five-ship fleet will be the youngest and most modern in the world.

EMIRATES

Travellers can enjoy last-minute deals for year-end holidays on the Dubai-based airline with economy class fares starting as low as $569 and business class fares as low as $3,049 to destinations such as Melbourne, Dubai, London, Paris and more.

Bookings have to be made between now and Oct 29, for travel between now and March 31, 2020.

For Australian destinations only, travel is valid between Feb 1 and March 31, 2020.

To further help travellers end 2019 on a high note, Emirates is extending an exclusive deal to Singapore passengers visiting Dubai.

Bookings made up to Oct 22, for travel between now and Dec 25, will be entitled to a complimentary two-night hotel stay in the heart of Dubai (between now and Nov 14, Nov 23 to Dec 27).

The hotels on offer include Rove at the Park or Rove Healthcare City for economy class bookings and the Address Hotel Downtown or Address Dubai Mall for business or first class bookings.

INTERCONTINENTAL PHUKET RESORT

The new flagship property for InterContinental Hotels and Resorts in Thailand welcomes top chef Jeff Tan to Pinto, its market-inspired casual restaurant serving international gourmet comfort fare, for an exclusive four-day residency from Oct 29 to Nov 1.

This will be the first in a series of internationally-renowned culinary showcases. Chef Tan will introduce a taste of modern Chinese cuisine with an innovative but flavourful four-course tasting menu served during lunch and dinner (except lunch on Oct 29), priced at 2,200 baht (S$100) for food only and 3,950 baht with wine pairing.

Inspired by Phuket's natural landscape, InterContinental Phuket Resort - comprising 221 elegantly appointed rooms and villas on the pristine Kamala Beach, also known as the Millionaire's Mile - is accepting bookings for stays from now until Dec 21 with soft opening privileges.

For a minimum two nights stay, guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast plus 4,000 baht food and beverage or spa credits.

NEXT HOTEL BRISBANE

As part of its inaugural Sunday Splash Sessions, the Australian hotel's Pool Terrace and Bar will host Australia-born DJ Bitza every Sunday from now to the end of summer, while guests soak in the picturesque views of the city skyline and Queen Street Mall or glide along a 20m infinity-edge pool.

The bar will be open from midday and DJ Bitza will be spinning tracks from 12pm until late.

To set the pool party scene, there will be hunky lifeguards standing guard while the team from beer brewer Two Suns will be making sure everyone stays refreshed.

The Pool Terrace will be taking table bookings and the kitchen will be open daily from noon.