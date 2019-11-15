Great escapes

THE SANCHAYA

The glamorous colonial-inspired estate on Bintan Island has unveiled its festive activities to see 2019 out in style.

Just before Christmas, it will host a luxurious champagne and caviar tasting on Dec 21 and 29.

On Christmas Eve, estate manager Magnus Olovson will host a cocktail and canape reception in the ambient bar area followed by a traditional Christmas dinner, while Wine and Cheese Discovery sessions helmed by estate sommelier Jeroen L'abee will take place on Christmas Day.

The Sanchaya's New Year's Eve Promenade Dinner will be an evening of indulgence, with live entertainment and an impressive fireworks display.

On Jan 1, expect the extravagant Recovery Brunch.

In addition to the line-up of gourmet events, the resort will be offering special spa packages from Dec 18, including festive scrubs created by the spa manager and a complimentary glass of bubbly after each treatment.

UNITED AIRLINES

The US carrier has teamed up with the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker to offer passengers and employees alike exciting opportunities to experience the Star Wars saga first-hand on the ground, in the air and throughout the airline's galaxy.

Beginning this month, United officially unveils a new Star Wars-themed paint design on one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a redesigned onboard experience to celebrate the film.

It will also offer Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker-themed amenity kits and launch its latest inflight safety demonstration video featuring characters from the new film.

The aircraft's interior will also feature a special plaque reflecting United's relationship with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and include headrests affixed with the emblems of the film's duelling factions, the Resistance and the First Order.

LUX* RESORTS & HOTELS

Escape from the festive crowds and get lost in the beauty of the Himalayan landscape this Christmas and New Year.

Commemorating this festive season with a five-day winter itinerary (from US$1,295, or S$1,765, a person), Lux* Tea Horse Road in Benzilan - a small town in extreme north-western Yunnan province nestled among majestic mountains and scattered, untouched villages - takes the resort's guests on a special journey across the mystical Shangri-La region.

Discover Unesco sites such as the Three Parallel Rivers and appreciate wine that reflects the distinctive aroma of the terrain at renowned wineries.

For a rare cultural experience, the lively Cham Dance Festival takes place annually between the end of December and early January.

Guests will be treated to time-honoured performances by masked monks dancing in costumes to Tibetan music among other festivities. Other celebratory activities such as Christmas performances and New Year fireworks are also included in the package.

CLUB MED

The pioneer of premium all-inclusive family-friendly holidays will run its new Mini Club experience, Spy Academy, from this month to March 2020.

Suitable for children aged four to 10 and available daily from 8.30am, Club Med's Mini Club will turn into a training school for young spies, teaching them detective skills while emulating the charismatic and lovable characters of the upcoming animated film Spies In Disguise.

Each day of the week, they are tasked with completing a top-secret mission such as shooting all three arrows on the same colour, balancing on a float without falling into the water or spotting the culprit while flying in the air on the trapeze.

The Spy Academy is available at Club Med resorts in Bintan, Bali, Cherating Beach, Phuket, Kani, Kabira Ishigaki, Sanya and Guilin.