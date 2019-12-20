Great escapes

SINGITA

The luxury safari operator's Kwitonda Lodge and Kataza House lie on the edge of the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, home to 320 mountain gorillas - one-third of the world's remaining mountain gorilla population.

Kwitonda Lodge ($2,055 to $2,405 per person per night) has eight luxurious suites, while Kataza House (from $9,450 per night) is an exclusive-use villa with four spacious suites located less than 10 minutes from Volcanoes National Park headquarters and easily accessible for the life-changing gorilla treks.

Other activities run by Singita include golden monkey walks, day tours to the vibrant capital city Kigali (including a visit to the Genocide Memorial), trips to the Musanze Caves, Nyungwe Forest National Park, Lake Kivu or a local community tour.

ANANTARA HOTELS, RESORTS & SPAS

The luxury hospitality brand's Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis Marbella Resort, in Spain's Southern coast, is set amid expanses of rolling hills overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

It is a new gallery hotel filled with more than 1,200 original artworks - an eclectic mix of paintings, sculptures and artefacts, all thoughtfully displayed throughout the expansive grounds.

After hiking in the Sierra de las Nieves mountain range, guests can enjoy private meditation sessions or pilates on sun-dappled terraces.

The hotel's in-house spa also offers an array of medical beauty treatments, administered by expert therapists trained in the latest medical wellness.

Nightly rates start at 215 euros (S$324) in a Deluxe Double room for two persons on a B&B basis.

NEXT STORY GROUP

The Singapore-based hospitality company has added Ink Hotels to its brand portfolio, with the opening of Ink Hotel Melbourne Southbank in the heart of Melbourne's hip waterfront hub.

The 162-room property is close to the Australian city's CBD and within walking distance to Melbourne Convention Centre and Southbank's restaurants, art galleries, entertainment and sporting venues.

Its striking lobby artwork was created by Blender Studios and showcases colourful and funky murals, while the guest rooms have walls adorned with art designed and customised by New York-based Australian artist Brolga.

To celebrate the opening of Ink Hotel Melbourne Southbank, enjoy a special opening rate from A$119 (S$110) for bookings made between now and Jan 31, for stays until June 30.

REVIVO WELLNESS RESORT

Kick-start your 2020 wellness resolutions with the Bali resort's Revivo New Resolutions Retreat, a rejuvenating menu of yoga and fitness classes, body spa treatments and restorative emotional therapies to cater to all goals or intentions.

The Vegan Yoga Retreat lets guests gain insight into their daily routines, diets and wellness rituals while practising yoga, and is suitable for those following a plant-based lifestyle or trying out a vegan diet.

The Yoga & Ketogenic Retreat includes a series of invigorating exercises with a special introduction to the ketogenic diet, while the Emotional Balance & Mind Training Retreat aids guests in starting a new lifestyle by achieving significant and substantial change to attain the optimal state of health and well-being.

The Revivo New Resolutions Retreat starts at US$650 (S$880) per person per night, for a minimum stay of four nights between Jan 1 and March 31.