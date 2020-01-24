Great escapes

INTERCONTINENTAL PHUKET RESORT

Luxury hotel brand InterContinental Hotels Group's debut on the Thai island of Phuket is located on Kamala Beach, between Millionaire's Mile and the Amanpuri headland, the most exclusive area on the stunning west coast of Phuket.

Inspired by the natural landscape, the beachfront resort features a collection of 221 elegant rooms and villas with a panoramic view of the Andaman Sea.

In celebration of its opening, InterContinental Phuket Resort has curated the ultimate Wellness Escape for those who wish to be among the first to experience the new luxury sanctuary.

Enjoy 20 per cent off any of Sati Spa and Wellness' Detox & Wellness Packages - which can be individually tailored to combine treatments with outdoor yoga, mindful practices, healthful dining and multi-sensory fitness experiences - for stays from now till March 31.

The starting price for a two-night stay in the Classic Room is $852.

KISS92

Set sail for luxury, adventure and friendships with the first 3D2N Kiss92 Smingles Cruise from Feb 28 to March 1, at $295 a person.

Join the local radio station's DJs - Carol Smith, Tim Oh and Jill Lim - and party on board the ultra-luxurious Genting Dream.

Highlights include a special pre-cruise party on Feb 14 at Zouk with your fellow cruisegoers (includes complimentary drinks and light snacks), a sunset barbecue party at Zouk@Sea, speciality meal experiences at restaurants Umi Uma or Mark Best, and exciting games and activities curated by Lunch Actually.

The Kiss92 Smingles Cruise is limited to 200 singles aged 20 to 35 (Singaporeans and permanent residents only).

Sign up at https://www.kiss92.sg/whats-on/smingles-cruise-2020/

Registration closes on Jan 30.

THE TRAVEL CORPORATION

Singapore Airlines and the Lufthansa Group have partnered with the global travel company to launch one-of-a-kind business and economy class airfares across their joint-venture network, from Singapore to Austria, Germany and Switzerland, covering 30 cities.

This special airfare deal - starting from $988 for economy and $4,764 for business (minimum two to go) - is part of The Travel Corporation's centenary celebration and offered to customers who have purchased European-guided holidays or river cruise trips under its brands of products - Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Contiki, U River Cruises and Uniworld.

The sale period is till June 16 for travel through to Sept 30, and may be combined with Chinese New Year and anniversary deals that offer Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold customers extra savings for bookings made before Feb 8.

For Contiki, save up to 20 per cent on selected departures booked before Feb 27. U River Cruises and Uniworld guests can enjoy 30 per cent savings for selected departures when they book before Feb 29.

REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

The luxury ocean cruise line has announced an impressive collection of 19 new signature cocktails and eight new gins that will be offered exclusively on the new Seven Seas Splendor when the cruise ship debuts next month. It will sail the Caribbean and Mediterranean and feature 65 shore excursions curated by local tour operators.

Seven Seas Splendor will feature a Culinary Arts Kitchen with 18 stations for hands-on gourmet cooking demonstrations presented by MasterChef instructors.

Serene Spa & Wellness, a globally inspired spa created for Seven Seas Splendor, offers exclusive treatments that integrate techniques and ingredients from around the world to soothe the body and mind.

The all-suite, all-balcony ship boasts more than 46,000 sq ft of Italian marble and her 375 suites include nearly 52,000 sq ft of balcony space - among the largest balconies at sea.

The starting price for a Veranda Suite on a 14-night Mediterranean sail from Barcelona to Miami is US$13,678 (S$18,456).

NYC & COMPANY

Originally launched last January to inspire overnight trips during the winter months, NYC Winter Outing combines New York City's official destination marketing organisation's three signature programmes taking place from now till Feb 9 - NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week - creating an ultimate value period across the five boroughs.

Selected Broadway shows, museums and performing arts are offering two-for-one tickets while more than 350 restaurants are featuring prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner.

Visitors can also book overnight accommodations at nycgo.com/nyc-winter-outing