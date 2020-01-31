Great escapes

WALK JAPAN

This Valentine's Day, the pioneer of walking tours in Japan offers different experiences that allow couples to reconnect in a meaningful way amid nature.

The Oita Hot Spring Trail (Feb 16 to 21 at 326,000 yen, or S$4,077) introduces Oita prefecture, which boasts the largest concentration of hot springs fed by the greatest volume of water - clear, murky, pungent and fizzy.

And on the Self-Guided Kiso Wayfarer (Feb 13 to 17 at 168,000 yen), couples can rely on each other for navigation and support while exploring one of the most well-known and maintained sections of the old highway. Kiso Road's 11 towns are among the best preserved in all of Japan, lending a delightful ambience from an earlier time.

WALK JAPAN

SRI PANWA PHUKET

Nothing says romantic like uninterrupted 360-degree sunsets from your own private villa, perched on one of the globe's most beautiful coastlines.

SRI PANWA PHUKET

Nestled within 40 secluded acres of Phuket's tropical paradise and visited by Hollywood celebrities, the luxury resort is running its Romantic Escape package, which includes three nights' accommodation in an exclusive private pool suite or pool villa with complimentary breakfast, a 60-minute couple's Aromatic Thai Oil Massage at the award-winning Cool Spa and five-course candlelit set dinner at Baba Soul Food restaurant.

The package is priced from $755 a night and applicable for stays from Feb 1 to April 10.

SRI PANWA PHUKET

BUNGARAYA ISLAND RESORT & SPA

The 20-acre resort on Pulau Gaya, a coral reef island set in the South China Sea just off the coast of Borneo and the largest island in the Tunku Abdul Rahman National Park, provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic Valentine's getaway in just under 20 minutes from Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Sabah.

The secluded island hideaway of 48 timbered villas is tucked away on a tranquil, hidden bay framed by a crescent-shaped white sand beach on one side and a centuries-old virgin jungle on the other.

Bungaraya Island Resort & Spa is offering a Valentine's Day Getaway package for Web bookings based on best available rate (starting from RM1,400, or S$466). Valid for stays between Feb 10 and 18, it includes a romance-themed room decor, one bottle of house wine, and a romantic dinner and 60-minute massage for two.

BUNGARAYA ISLAND RESORT & SPA

BANYAN TREE HOTELS & RESORTS

The local hospitality company has launched its first Limited Time Offer for its ecosystem of brands globally - Banyan Tree, Angsana and Cassia - from Phuket to Seoul, Maldives to Morocco.

It is applicable for bookings between now and Feb 16, valid for stays from Jan 31 to Sept 30 (minimum stay of one night required).

Guests can enjoy up to 40 per cent off stays at Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, daily breakfast for two and an additional complimentary benefit, unique to each property. For instance, savour a complimentary Thai set dinner for two per room at Banyan Tree Phuket's Saffron, or embark on a one-time night fishing experience for two per stay at Angsana Velavaru Maldives.