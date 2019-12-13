Great escapes: Explore more for less

UNIWORLD

The US river cruise lines Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection and U River Cruises are celebrating parent company The Travel Corporation's 100th anniversary in 2020 by offering travellers the best savings on 2020 cruises.

Save up to 30 per cent off select sailings across most itineraries and room categories for new bookings made between now and Jan 3.

Under Uniworld, the Rhine, Moselle and Blissful Baden-Baden (from US$3,499, or S$4,754 a person) itinerary sails from Germany's picturesque spa town of Baden-Baden to Frankfurt, where guests will visit the famed Caracalla Spa or Sea Salt Grotto and then cruise along the Moselle and Rhine rivers to the country's oldest and quaintest villages.

One of Uniworld's newest Super Ships for 2020, the S.S. La Venezia, offers Gems of Northern Italy (from US$2,729 a person), a 10-day sailing that docks overnight on the Venetian island Burano, a first for any cruise line.

The offer also applies to U's seven-night itineraries that visit hot European destinations such as Amsterdam, Vienna, Brussels, Cologne and Belgrade (from US$2,099 a person), with even more overnight stays, complimentary happy hours, locally sourced meals and dedicated local U hosts.

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

From Dec 19 to Jan 1, dive in and splash to the music with balloons and water guns at the Water Park's first foam party suitable for the entire family.

And from now till Dec 31, step into the magical world of the Enchanted Forest from the hotel to the theme park and witness the majestic giant Lego Christmas Tree, and come and seek the Force at the Lego Star Wars Miniland before the model display leaves the theme park for good.

On top of Legoland Malaysia Resort's exciting Brick-Tacular Holidays 2019 line-up this month, kids go free - complimentary entry for one child with every two paying adults.

EMIRATES

This winter, the Dubai-based airline is offering a chance for travellers from Singapore to explore more of Dubai for less.

From now till Sunday, score return fares that start from $519 in Economy Class, $2,399 in Business Class and $5,999 in First Class, valid for travel between now and Dec 27 and Jan 3 and May 31 2020.

In addition to receiving 10kg free excess baggage allowance, enjoy a complimentary two-night hotel stay in places such as Rove At The Park or Rove Healthcare City for Economy Class bookings and Address Sky View or Address Dubai Mall for Business or First Class bookings respectively.

LAGUNA GOLF PHUKET

Banyan Tree Group's Laguna Golf Phuket and Banyan Tree Phuket have recently been awarded Thailand's Best Golf Course 2019 and Thailand's Best Golf Hotel 2019 at the sixth annual World Golf Awards.

An 18-hole, par-71 golf course, Laguna Golf Phuket features scenic lagoons, coconut groves and undulating fairways, providing golfers with two distinct scenic experiences.

From now until Dec 31, guests can book the 25th Anniversary Offer and save 25 per cent off the Best Available Rate, golf, spa, food and beverage and gallery with a minimum of two nights' stay until June 30.

You can also choose one of three complimentary experiences - an afternoon tea overlooking the lagoon, tree planting or a well-being posture class at Banyan Tree Phuket.