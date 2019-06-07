Great getaways

REVIVO WELLNESS RESORT

Sleep your way to happiness with the resort's six-night retreat in Nusa Dua, Bali from July 14 to 20, led by Tristian Kelly, sleep therapist and author of Three Weeks To Better Sleep and Diary Of An Insomniac.

It aims to help guests tackle sleeping disorders and achieve a better quality of sleep through exploring topics like the science of sleep, natural therapies and nutrition, sleep hygiene and relaxation.

Rates for Revivo Wellness Resort's six-night Sleep Your Way To Happiness Retreat packages start from US$4,102 (S$5,600) (single) or US$6,352 (double) for a Garden Suite

PHOTO: REVIVO WELLNESS RESORT

SHERATON GRAND DANANG RESORT

Nestled in 7ha of lush, landscaped gardens on Non Nuoc Beach in Danang, the resort invites guests to enjoy spectacular summer holidays on Vietnam's sun-kissed central coast, with an array of fun activities, fantastic facilities and appealing packages.

The Sensational Summer Breaks package (from S$367 per night) is valid for a minimum two-night stay and includes a choice of accommodation, one 30-minute treatment at the Shina Spa and 20 per cent off any other spa services, and 1,000,000 dong (S$58) of food and beverage credit.

Alternatively, the Family Funstay (from S$338 per night) package invites parents and kids to enjoy a magical and memorable beachfront escape. Also valid for a minimum of two nights, this package combines luxurious accommodation, daily breakfast at Table 88 and family activities including a lantern-making class and a Vietnamese beach picnic.

PHOTO: SHERATON HOTELS & RESORTS

WALK JAPAN

The pioneers of off-the-beaten track walking tours in Japan have partnered with ANA Airlines to unveil two new immersive tours.

The fully-guided five-day, four-night Onsen Gastronomy tour series celebrate distinctive aspects of Japanese culture: the ritual of bathing in onsens (hot spring baths) and savouring fresh seasonal delights.

The Gifu and Nagano tour, from Oct 16-20, visits central Gifu and western Nagano prefectures. Prices start from 298,000 yen (S$3,760) per person.

The Oita & Kumamoto tour, taking place Nov 12-26, takes you to the prefectures of Oita and Kumamoto. Prices start from 278,000 yen (S$3,500) per person.

PHOTO: WALK JAPAN

WESTIN MALDIVES MIRIANDHOO RESORT

The resort is set on a beautiful coral island in the Baa Atoll, a designated Unesco Biosphere Reserve site. From now till Nov 2, couples can take advantage of the Ultimate Romance Package (from US$1,000 (S$1,374) per room per night).

The resort features 70 villas and suites, 41 on the island and 29 overwater. Each villa is shaped with an eco-friendly double roofing to create natural ventilation, while outdoor rainforest showers are a distinctive feature.

PHOTO: WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS

INSIGHT VACATIONS

The international travel company is offering its Great Seasons Offers with savings of US$150 per person for trips booked before June 30.

One itinerary offered by Insight Vacations is the 15-day Spectacular Scandinavia trip. Stay in style at the Hotel Union Geiranger, which will impress with views of the breathtaking fjord scenery and mountains.

In Fjaerland, learn about how the ice in the region sculpts the landscape.

Prices start from US$5,125 (S$7,000) per person.

PHOTOS: INSIGHT VACATIONS

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

The innovator in global cruise travel has announced select 2020 itineraries.

The Norwegian Spirit, on sale now and sailing on May 9, 2020, features itineraries from Tokyo and Hong Kong. Packages start from US$1,399 (S$1,910).

Also on sale is the Norwegian Jewel, which offers a variety of French Polynesia, Hawaii and South Pacific cruises in spring 2020.The cruise packages start from US$1,099 (S$1,500).