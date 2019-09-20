Great getaways

CONTIKI HOLIDAYS

The Britain-based company for group travel for those aged 18 to 35 has launched four new conscious and ethical travel experiences for Europe 2020.

Contiki is offering savings of up to 25 per cent for bookings made before Oct 31. They include a Cascais street art tour in Lisbon (part of the nine-day Portugal City & Surf itinerary, from US$1,256 after discount, or S$1,730), an Unseen London tour of Covent Garden hosted by and supporting ex-homeless and vulnerably housed people (eight-day London To Berlin By Train, from US$1,422) and a Refugee Voices tour of Berlin guided by Syrian refugees (nine-day Berlin To Budapest By Train, from US$1,342).

BANYAN TREE PHUKET

The Thai resort is celebrating its 25th anniversary and the launch of two new villa categories - the Serenity Three Bedroom Pool Residence and the Serenity Pool Villa - each exquisitely designed to be a tropical escape. Book by Sept 30 and pay 12,000 baht (S$540) a villa a night (two people), inclusive of breakfast, for stays from Nov 1.

Banyan Tree Phuket's 25th Anniversary Offer continues, offering guests 25 per cent off the best available rate for a minimum of two nights' stay until Dec 18.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA GOURMET ESCAPE

Culinary leaders from all over the globe will come together for the 10-day celebration of the Australian state's incredible food, wine and produce, alongside the guest list of international celebrity chefs like Marco Pierre White and David Chang.

From Nov 8 to 14, the event kicks off in Western Australia's oldest wine region, Swan Valley, with a family-friendly food and music event on the stunning grounds of Sandalford Winery.

Tickets to Western Australia Gourmet Escape (from A$35, or S$33, for events and A$700 for premium wine tastings and lunch) are available from gourmetescape.com.au or Ticketek.

SCOTT DUNN

The luxury tour operator has unveiled a new collection of Signature Departures in 2020 for an intimate group of 16, where one can explore a destination extensively by delving into its history, culture and landscape.

The India Deccan Plateau tour (Feb 12 to 23, $14,360 a person, book by Nov 12) goes beyond the Golden Triangle circuit, covering India's ancient hidden cave systems, the capital of the Vijayanagar Empire, Hampi, and the Goa carnival.

Meanwhile, the Bhutan Festival itinerary (March 1 to 8, $10,630 a person, book by Nov 1) invites guests to discover the last frontier of Asia through the Punakha Drubchen and Punakha Tshechu festivals.