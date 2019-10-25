Great getaways

WALK JAPAN

The gentle Izu Geo Trail from the pioneers of off-the-beaten-track walking tours in Japan ventures to some of the most scenic areas of the Izu Peninsula - peppered with volcanoes and carved by both river and sea - and includes spectacular views of Mount Fuji on clear days.

The seven-day/six-night itinerary (396,000 yen, or S$5,000, a person) starts in Tokyo, after which trekkers travel by train to Izu Kogen, where they transfer to a dedicated vehicle used for much of the journey, before arriving in Shuzenji, where the tour finishes.

Stay in beautifully located inns, enjoy bountiful seafood cuisine and luxuriate in soothing onsen hot spring baths while taking in spectacular geological formations, beaches, waterfalls, literature and epoch-making history.

The Izu Geo Trail is available from November to December and from January to May 2020.

REVIVO WELLNESS RESORT

Take bespoke wellness to the next level with the Bali resort's NutriFit, a nutritional retreat that includes a genetic DNA testing service conducted in partnership with GenePlanet.

Each guest will receive a DNA testing kit before they visit. The samples will be sent to the laboratory for an analysis that is then shared with Revivo Wellness Resort ahead of the retreat.

A tailored plan - meals, spa treatments and physical exercises - will be developed to optimise guests' experience and achieve target results based on their genetic predisposition.

From now until Dec 31, book a minimum of six nights 40 days in advance and get a one-time complimentary NutriFit package a person (usual price US$250, or S$340, a person).

FIJI AIRWAYS

Fiji's national airline has launched a global sale from now to Oct 28 or until sold out, dropping return economy fare prices to as low as $675 to the island paradise, for travel between Nov 15 and July 31, 2020.

This comes just as it is gearing up to welcome its brand new A350 aircraft to the Fiji Airways fleet at the year end.

On offer are flights from Singapore to Fiji or via Fiji to the Pacific, US and New Zealand.

Additionally, Fiji Airways' routes to other islands in the Pacific make for a great and affordable alternative for travellers looking to round out their island vacation, with a stopover in Fiji.

TRIP.COM

The Hong Kong online travel agency is offering an exclusive promotion on hotel rates with vouchers for travel to Thailand.

Dive into the grandeur of Bangkok with landmarks like the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew or immerse in narratives of history at Chiang Mai amid its shophouses and temples.

When in Phuket, watch furry banana-loving friends on Monkey Hill or get off the beaten path at Krabi and take a round trip hike along the Ngon Hak trail.

Enjoy the architecture of the Big Buddha on the coast at Koh Samui and bathe in the beauty of Na Muang Waterfall.

Trip.com's Thailand Getaway deal is available from now to Oct 31, for travel from now till Dec 31. For more details, visit bit.ly/TRIPTOBANGKOK