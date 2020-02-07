Great getaways

NORWAY

Scott Dunn's sevennight Active Norwegian Fjords itinerary gives guests the opportunity to explore the best of northwest Norway's surrounding fjords and the stunning Sunnmore Alps together.

Starting in Oslo, travellers will be able to dive into the culture, discover breathtaking landscapes and witness Norway's favourite native, the puffin.

Highlights include a visit to Unesco world heritage site Geirangerfjord, home to three different majestic waterfalls, as well as a trip to the Golden Route, Norway's bestknown stretch of road consisting of 11 hairpin bends accompanied by the dramatic scenery of the Rauma district.

From $8,900 a person, the itinerary includes luxury accommodation throughout on a bed and breakfast basis, internal flights, private transfers and selected experiences.

Escape to blue ocean waters and white sandy beaches, with your partner, for the Valentine's Day of a lifetime.

Wine and dine under the starlit Maldivian sky and indulge in a spot of pampering just for two at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives from enjoying an exquisite threecourse meal on the beach to a night in The Standard Spa.

Hotel rates start from US$473.20 (S$655) with breakfast, US$568.10 for half board and US$685.75 (allinclusive) a night for a Lagoon Beach Villa.

Deep in the heart of the country's ancient Namib Desert, andBeyond Sossusvlei Private Desert Reserve is a world of vast spaces, endless horizons and extraordinary clarity of light that makes this area one of Africa's most compelling landscapes.

Overlooking the pristine natural terrain, it boasts 10 exquisite suites and the twobedroomed Star Dune Suite that is ideal for families or groups of friends who prefer more privacy.

Options for desert adventures abound, including early morning hotair balloon flights, desert drives, dune dining and a chance to celebrate the Sossusvlei skies with a resident astronomer at the onsite world class observatory.

Suite rates start from N$9,265 (S$860) a night for each person sharing.

Car rental brand Avis has partnered with Singaporebased Travel Wander, a local licensed travel agency that specialises in active holidays, to inspire more people to explore bikedrive itineraries offered in New Zealand.

With some of the world's grandest mountain landscapes, Nga Haerenga The New Zealand Cycle Trail is one of the best ways to soak up the beauty of the country.

The bike path network covering 2,500km of New Zealand's countryside located in both North and South islands has over 20 biking routes known as Great Rides for bikers of every age and ability.

Examples of bikedrive itineraries include Hawke's Bay Trails North Island Ride, Tasman's Great Taste Trail South Island Ride and The Queenstown Trail South Island Ride.