Great travel deals near and far

TOURISM MALAYSIA X EASYBOOK.COM

A partnership between the Malaysian tourism promotion board and the largest land and sea transportation online booking platform in South-east Asia, the Go Malaysia Deals initiative offers six value-for-money short getaway packages to Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Genting Highlands, Ipoh and Penang (from $70) catered to the Singapore market.

They can only be booked through EasyBook.com from now till March 15, for travel from now till March 31.

EasyBook.com is also giving a 15 per cent discount on all bus bookings from Singapore to Malaysia (valid with the GOMY15 promo code).

Partner hotels include Hotel Equatorial Melaka, Capri by Fraser Kuala Lumpur, Impiana Hotel Ipoh, Berjaya Penang Hotel, Grand Ion Delemen Genting Highlands and Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur.

CELEBRITY CRUISES

The US-based cruise line has joined forces with the American Ballet Theatre and world-renowned Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud to create unforgettable onboard experiences unlike anything at sea.

From March 25, get a taste of Celebrity Cruises' global culinary brand ambassador's signature dishes for Celebrity Summit's Suite class restaurant Luminae, which will be offered fleet-wide by the end of the year.

The ship is based in the Caribbean all year round, offering five-to-seven-night Caribbean sailings (from S$1,400 per person for an Interior Room on a seven-night cruise).

American Ballet Theatre's first show will take place on Celebrity Summit on March 23 as well as September/October, Celebrity Equinox in June and November/December, and Celebrity Millennium in August.

HONG KONG ARTS MONTH

Explore the city's cultural life and arts scene this month, during which visitors may participate in a plethora of arts and cultural events.

They include international art shows like Art Basel Hong Kong (March 29 to 31) - now in its seventh year boasting 242 galleries from 36 countries, 21 of which are new to the show - and the fifth edition of Art Central (March 27 to 31), with over 100 galleries, curated performances, large-scale installations, new media art and talks.

Alternatively, check in at new cultural hotspots like Xiqu Centre, The Mills and Tai Kwun, or take a stroll at Central, Sheung Wan and the latest ARTLANE in the hipster Sai Ying Pun area, where murals by local and overseas artists can be found on walls.

THE AVIARY HOTEL

The 25-room urban oasis located in the heart of Siem Reap has unveiled its Siem Reap Retreat Package, where guests are treated to both a stay at the eco-friendly sanctuary and a day's journey discovering the resort town in north-western Cambodia through the eyes of the locals.

You will be invited into Theam's House, a three-in-one house, atelier and gallery showcasing modern art pieces inspired by traditional Khmer art and culture by Cambodian artist Lim Muy Theam.

In the same vein, enjoy a show in the best seats in the house for two at Phare, The Cambodian Circus, and at APOPO, discover the history of conflict in Cambodia and come face to face with the hero rats trained to save thousands of lives daily by detecting landmines.

Available till March 31, the package - US$435 (S$587) to US$636 - includes a three-night stay with daily breakfast and round-trip airport transfers for two at the Aviary Hotel.

WORLDHOTELS

The global hotel brand welcomes into its portfolio China Hotel, Guangzhou, a historic building and local landmark strategically located in the heart of Guangzhou and a stone's throw from cultural landmarks and business districts.

It offers 850 rooms and suites, each beautifully presented in a classic oriental design befitting Chinese culture.

It boasts over 2,300 sq m of meeting spaces with a capacity to entertain up to 1,200 people within its facilities. Take your pick from a grand crystal ballroom, a Diamond Board Room and seven function rooms for events, conferences and meetings.

Until March 31, book the Deluxe Room with a complimentary breakfast buffet and dinner buffet for two per night at 857++ yuan (S$173).

GLENEAGLES

The Scottish estate and luxury hotel is celebrating the recent release of the Hollywood period film Mary Queen Of Scots starring Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan with an exclusive new experience for guests.

Delve into the history behind the life of one of the most controversial royals, as Gleneagles' in-house Blue Badge specialist guide offers private tours of Linlithgow Palace, where Mary was born, and Stirling Castle, where she was crowned Queen of Scotland in 1543.

You will also pass by key sites including Sheriffmuir, the site of a major Jacobite Rebellion in 1715, and the Church of the Holy Rude, where Mary's son King James VI of Scotland and England was crowned in 1567.

The three-night package is priced at £2,850 ($5,113) for two adults sharing an Estate Room.

BANYAN TREE

The local hospitality group has launched its Sanctuary Wellbeing programme (THB50,000++, or S$2,140, per night for two) at Banyan Tree Spa Sanctuary Phuket to bring greater awareness to one's body and balance modern urbanites' lifestyles.

It combines well-being activities, indulgent spa treatments and inspirational cultural immersions in one holistic holiday experience.

Each week, there are 50 different activities falling into four categories of Body Awareness, Mindful Practices, Optimal Fitness and Lifestyle Enrichment, set on the serene grounds of Banyan Tree Spa Sanctuary Phuket and the cultural backdrop of Thailand.

In addition, there will be unique opportunities to experience local culture and community through Pay It Forward (an interactive cooking class with local youth) and a morning Neighbourhood Cycle.