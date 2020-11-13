Head to Hong Kong with these hot hotel promotions

The global Covid-19 pandemic may have caused annual holiday plans to come to a screeching halt, but Singaporeans now have the upcoming air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong to look forward to.

If you are planning a trip to that much-missed cosmopolitan destination, Booking.com is rolling out its upcoming Black Friday deals, where you can enjoy 40 per cent off hotel rates from Nov 19 to Dec 1, for stays booked from Nov 19 to Dec 31.

VITAL VALUE

For travellers seeking the best value for money

iclub Sheung Wan Hotel (from $61 a night)

Inspired by the eclectic character of Hong Kong's most vibrant neighbourhood, Sheung Wan, it blurs the lines between old and new, east and west, and everything in between, blending the best of city life, urban culture and a cornerstone of Hong Kong's best spots.

The hotel is a short walk from the financial hub and home to some incredible eateries and bars.

BYE BYE 9 TO 5

For travellers who like to combine business with leisure

Nathan Hotel (from $73 a night)

This property is centrally located in Kowloon, along Nathan Road, and is a 15-minute stroll from famous shopping spots at Tsim Sha Tsui and Mongkok.

It offers a fitness centre, restaurant, bars and rooms with free Wi-Fi and is surrounded by major shopping and entertainment hubs.

Its wide variety of room types suits business travellers, couples, groups or families with three to six people.

SEARCH ESCAPISM

For travellers looking for family-friendly experiences

Royal Park Hotel (from $84 a night)

Offering commanding views of Sha Tin Park and Shing Mun River, it features elegant rooms and five-star facilities, including both an indoor and outdoor swimming pool.

Decorated in calming neutral shades, the well-appointed rooms feature stunning views from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Royal Park Hotel also houses six dining options, from hearty international buffets at 2+2 Cafe and authentic Cantonese cuisine at Royal Park Chinese Restaurant to European culinary delights at Jade Pavilion.

SIMPLE PLEASURES

For travellers who prefer a relaxing trip

Tuve (from $135 a night)

Ideal for fun and relaxation, the uniquely designed and highly Instagrammable Tuve is located in the heart of Hong Kong Island with easy access to the famous Causeway Bay.

Housed in a sleek black monolith reminiscent of spy headquarters, guests stay in minimalist rooms lined in concrete and wood, with puzzle-box furnishings.

Recommended for anyone who wishes to have a quiet place to stay in the centre of a bustling city.

IMPACT AWAKENING

For travellers who have a green mindset

Hotel Icon (from $383 a night)

Designed by famous local architects and offering upscale comfort and vibrant dining choices, the stylish hotel enjoys harbour views of Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon.

It boasts a rooftop outdoor heated pool, pampering spa services and a health club, as well as the Green Cafe, which serves light refreshments among indoor gardens.

Delicious food and adventure await at The Upper House

Three reasons to head down to the sought-after The Upper House, part of The House Collective by Swire Hotels:

Stay 3, Pay 2

The hotel is preparing to welcome back Singapore visitors with its Stay 3, Pay 2 experience, allowing them to extend their stay for an additional night when reserving a two-night stay. The rate ($452 a night) is inclusive of a daily set breakfast and is valid for stays until Aug 31, 2021.

Goodbye Cafe Gray Deluxe

The Upper House's flagship restaurant, which set a new tone for Hong Kong's luxury dining scene when it opened in 2009, will be closing on Dec 31 and a new dining concept will be unveiled next year. Cafe Gray Deluxe will present a curated farewell menu available from now till Dec 31 that encapsulates late chef Gray Kunz's signature creations, such as tarragon scented lobster bisque, braised short rib of beef and chilled soup of chrysanthemum and pear.

Hong Kong Safaris

We are all due for a little adventure after so many months of staying at home, and The Upper House's Hong Kong Safaris are an amazing way to explore Hong Kong. These highly personalised excursions are led by various members of The Upper House team and are designed to cater to varying interests, with options including The Food Guru, The Explorer, The Connoisseur, The Shopping Diva or The Local.