Holiday homes for your Bali getaway this June

The secret to having a great family vacation in Bali this June?

Finding amazing yet affordable accommodations that every member loves and will cater to all needs and demands.

Here are a few specially curated holiday homes from US vacation rentals company HomeAway to kick-start your family holiday planning.

The best part? They cost under $200 a night.

KUTA

Two-bedroom beachside villa ($149 a night)

KUTA PHOTO: HOMEAWAY

Just a five-minute drive from the popular Kuta Beach, this conveniently located villa comes with its own private pool and comfortably accommodates four to six people. The property boasts a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious veranda for the family to relax and unwind together.

CANGGU

Newly renovated three-bedroom villa ($196 a night)

Bask in luxury in this villa that comes with daily housekeeping service, with the option of having breakfast cooked for you every morning and a guest relations manager to handle car hires, massages, tours and more, so you will not have to sweat the small stuff.

CANGGU PHOTO: HOMEAWAY

SEMINYAK

Two-bedroom villa with lush garden ($193 a night)

This property is situated in a prime location just walking distance from a bustling street filled with boutiques, restaurants, bars and beaches, so your holiday will never have a dull moment. It also boasts a beautiful garden and terrace, where the young ones can run free with all the space.

SEMINYAK PHOTO: HOMEAWAY

DENPASAR

Cosy villa with pool and barbecue pit ($178 a night)

With a kitchen equipped with an oven, a blender, a rice cooker and more, along with an outdoor barbecue grill, live out your MasterChef fantasies in this homey villa. If not, take a short seven-minute ride to bustling Seminyak, which is packed with activities and restaurants for you and your family to enjoy.