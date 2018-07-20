Holiday ideas

PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

The US cruise line is set to redefine vacation with the arrival of its smartship Spectrum of the Seas, which debuts in April next year in Barcelona, including an inaugural Singapore season the following month.

Spectrum's itineraries from Singapore are three-night cruise to Kuala Lumpur ($798 a person), four-night cruise to Penang ($908) and nine-night one-way cruise to Shanghai ($2,099).

It also comes with first-at-sea features such as the Sky Pad, a virtual reality bungee trampoline experience, and the two-level Ultimate Family Suite with an in-room slide and recreation room.

The 18-deck ship holds restaurants such as Wonderland, Jamie's Italian, Sichuan Red and Leaf And Bean.

Bookings for Spectrum's sailings are now open at www.royalcaribbean.com.sg or call 6305-0033.

PHOTO: OCEAN PARK HONG KONG

OCEAN PARK

The theme park in Hong Kong has launched its biggest summer festival, Summer Carnimal.

From now till Sept 2, enjoy day-to-night entertainment extravaganzas comprising animal-themed parades, Caribbean and South American cultural shows and synchronised swimming performances.

The Caribbean Summer Parade and the Caribbean Summer Night Parade will feature 50 performers in colourful costumes depicting marine life, wildlife and birds (above).

Catch Cirque du Soleil star acrobat Ebon Grayman as well as Shemika Campbell, the queen of limbo who holds three Guinness World Records, at Applause Pavilion's Viva Spectacular. Tickets are priced at $84 (adult) and $42 (child).

PHOTO: AMALA DESTINATIONS

AMALA DESTINATIONS

Founded in 2009 and born out of a deep wish to curate special journeys to Bhutan, the local bespoke luxury travel planners are introducing expansion plans that will take travellers on curated itineraries throughout Asia and beyond, including destinations such as Myanmar, Mongolia, Montenegro and Romania.

Amala focuses on delivering journeys that enrich and enlighten.

These include staying in an eco-friendly guest lodge outside Gal Oya National Park (above) in Sri Lanka, meeting the owners of a cheese factory in Italy and attending a sake tasting with a Shinto priestess in Japan. Prices vary as they are customised to guests' unique packages.

PHOTO: CLUB MED

CLUB MED TOMAMU HOKKAIDO

The leader of premium all-inclusive holidays' latest mountain resort may be known during the winter season for its stunning landscapes and wide array of snow activities, but do not miss out on its newly launched summer experiences ($1,250 a person), which are unique to the Japanese island.

These include excursions to the flower-filled hills of Tomamu, the alluring Blue Pond in Biei and Farm Tomita in Furano (above), which is home to lavish lavender plantations.

At Mina-Mina Beach - Japan's largest indoor beach - guests can rejuvenate themselves in the outdoor public bath Kirin-no Yu, while the little ones can enjoy puppet shows and face painting.