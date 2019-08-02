Hotel stays that tell a story

Immerse in the perfect blend of traditional and modern in Seminyak, Bali.

When it comes to choosing accommodation overseas, travellers need one that is well-connected to the best cultural experiences the local neighbourhood has to offer.

Be it immersing yourself in the history of Berlin or unwinding in Bali, each property from British boutique hotel chain Hotel Indigo unlocks a unique story.

Discover Krakow, Poland, one of Europe's most fascinating mediaeval cities

Recognised as a Unesco World Heritage site, its rich history in art and culture spills over into its impressive monuments and galleries, including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Krakow.

Hotel Indigo Krakow - Old Town ($180 to $430) sits in a preserved building dating back to 1836, with the interior decor drawing inspiration from the neighbourhood's historical roots.

With the Stary Kleparz market close by, guests can also savour authentic local cuisine such as Krakowska sausages. The Rynek Glowny, Krakow's main square, is also located nearby and makes for an enriching day spent discovering the history and plethora of shops.

Immerse in the perfect blend of traditional and modern in Seminyak, Bali

The fashionable, laid-back neighbourhood is a vibrant, energetic hub where traditional Balinese culture blends with modern elements to introduce an island life that is unique yet familiar.

As you step into Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach ($290 to $480), be enthralled by a sea of calm with Balinese Subak-inspired wall structures, accents of verdant foliage, unique outdoor artworks by local artists and water fountains.

The traditional Balinese weaving textile, Tenun Songket, has also been reinterpreted in the resort's entrances and on its canopies and walls with the signature geometric lines.

Wander the funkiest neighbourhood in Berlin

The Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg is best known for its diverse cultural life and is one of Berlin's party hot spots. Home to the world's longest open-air gallery and longest remaining section of the Berlin Wall, this area is synonymous with the eclectic art scene.

Hotel Indigo Berlin - East Side Gallery ($130 to $170) is located right beside East Side Gallery and is within close proximity to the best sights the neighbourhood has to offer - whether it is admiring the majestic Brandenburg Gate or appreciating the socialist architecture of Karl-Marx-Allee.

Creativity does not stop there - elements of the city's graffiti heritage were fused into the decor of the hotel, creating a space that blends perfectly with the neighbourhood.