How to pack like a pro for adventure, city and island holidays

Packing may seem simple, but it is an art form with rules that travellers often learn the hard way over a lifetime of trips. But doing it strategically can be the difference between a stressful vacation with countless detours, and a streamlined one with everything you need at hand.

Here are the shortcuts on packing the right way for adventure holidays, city breaks or island getaways, according to Ms Debrah Pascoe, executive vice-president (commercial) of ONYX Hospitality Group, which operates hotel brands Amari, Shama and OZO.

ADVENTURE HOLIDAY AGENDA

Research, research, research

Research the place you're planning to visit thoroughly. Make sure to check the weather conditions and various amenities you'll have access to.

Will it be rainy or dry season when you're there? Do you have well-fitting gear such as worn-in hiking shoes, polarised sunglasses and waterproof clothes and equipment should you need it? Be sure to pack a mini medical kit with the essentials, and check with your doctor whether you need any shots.

Use a backpack wisely

Ever emptied the entire contents of your bag just to locate that T-shirt you packed at the bottom? If this sounds familiar, then you need to sort and pack all of your essentials into separate packing cubes or even Ziploc bags in a pinch. Don't forget to also hook on a few carabiners so you can hang your water bottle and other must-haves for hands-free hiking.

Be smart with your smartphone

You can't argue against the usefulness of your smartphone in the great outdoors. It doesn't have to be about being glued to your screen though - it can be your notepad, torch, camera, phone and map.

If you need to be connected, check what mobile roaming plans your network has available, or rent a dongle so you're not always scrambling to find Wi-Fi.