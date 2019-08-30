Idyllic escapes

WTS TRAVEL

From today until Sunday, the local travel agency will hold its 30th anniversary celebration roadshow at Our Tampines Hub Festive Walk.

Get discounts of up to $1,000 a couple for selected group departure tours to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Vietnam and Bhutan; the best deals on your next cruise trip aboard Genting Dream, Royal Caribbean and other cruise liners and a free two nights in Dubai for selected Europe package purchases.

As part of Club Med's promotion, save up to 40 per cent plus $300 off a couple, receive complimentary one-way transfer to Changi Airport with any Maldives package purchase, an additional 5 per cent rebate and a free umbrella with every booking (while stocks last).

Our Tampines Hub PAssion card members and Tampines residents enjoy an additional $10 off a person on group departure bookings and a free pair of Skytropolis tickets with Genting Highlands room package purchases.

Plus, stand a chance to win over $18,000 worth of prizes with every $200 purchase.

There are also onstage festivities - hosted by 88.3Jia FM DJ Jia Ming - taking place tomorrow from 5pm to 7pm.

Soak in a performance from The Very Special Choir, develop your Power Memory with certified International Master of Memory Wellon Chou and enjoy a free slice of cake at WTS Travel's birthday celebration at 6.30pm.

LUX RESORTS & HOTELS

Lux North Male Atoll introduces The Lux Break, its very own surf point with ideal conditions for surfing and kitesurfing between May and October and just five minutes from the Maldives resort. In collaboration with Best Dives Maldives, the highest standard of equipment are available for rent, as well as board binding, fins, harnesses and pumps.

For beginners, experienced instructors are on hand for one-on-one instruction.

Book a stay at Lux North Male Atoll (from US$792 or S$1,099 a night on half board for two) by Sept 30 and get 35 per cent off with free meal upgrades.

WORLDHOTELS

Caravelle Saigon – the landmark property in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City – has unveiled its newly renovated guest rooms (from US$158 or S$219).

They feature stunning views, spacious walk-in vanities and beautifully finished bathrooms, while soundproof windows provide refuge from the bustling city.

The Signature Premium and Signature Studio rooms boast a larger floor area, couch and working space – perfect for longer leisure or business trips.

Until Sept 30, enjoy 10 per cent discount on the lowest room rates by using the code NEW2019 on www.worldhotels. com/hotel/caravellesaigon.

TRAFALGAR

Discover Europe’s hidden gems with carefully crafted itineraries that balance structured sightseeing with free time to explore.

The 10-day Imperial Europe (from US$1,875 or S$2,604 a person) visits six Unesco World Heritage sites and covers five Central European countries – Germany, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Meanwhile, the eight-day Simply Italy (from US$1,675 a person) lets you gain VIP admission into the Vatican Museums, visit ancient sites of Rome and discover the magical waterways of Venice.

Save up to 20 per cent with Trafalgar (Booth D8) at Travel Revolution 2019 – happening from today till Sunday, 11am to 9pm, at Marina Bay Sands B2 Expo Hall F – and enjoy airfare savings when you fly with Etihad Airways with fares from $888.

SCOTT DUNN

The luxury tour operator has curated bespoke vacations with experiential excursions to the world’s most inspiring destinations, taking guests on a multi-sensory journey to discover a country and uncover its culture, history and landscape with uninterrupted panoramic views from high up or up close on foot.

From traversing the high-altitude peaks of the vibrant Rainbow Mountain in Peru to the undiscovered corners of the Himalayas of India and through the remote mountain system of the Fann Mountains, Scott Dunn’s walking itineraries (from $4,300 a person) are also coupled with a range of accommodation offerings, from the comfortable hillside havens in the heart of South America to the luxurious camping within the Fann Mountains.

LUXURY ESCAPES

The famed Margaret River region in Western Australia offers a picturesque coastline, idyllic countryside, seasonal gourmet cuisine and some of the country’s best wines.

The Australian travel company’s best gourmet getaway deals there include Cape Lodge ($912, three nights for two) in the middle of Margaret River wine country, where you can indulge in a four-course chef’s tasting menu at the on-site restaurant.

Pullman Bunker Bay Resort (under $500, two nights for two) is for those who fancy a beachfront holiday with gourmet food and wine, and larger groups may upgrade to a two-bedroom villa ($768).

Or opt for the self-contained villa at Bayshore Beachside Resort ($381, three nights for two) in the town of Dunsborough, home to quiet sandy coves, national parks and a plethora of quaint cafes.