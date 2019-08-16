Insta-worthy Sydney

Paddington Reservoir Gardens, Paddington

A little bit Hanging Gardens of Babylon and a touch Roman baths, this heritage-listed public garden sits in the city's east.

Once a vital source of water in the 19th century, the reservoir was transformed back in 2009, preserving much of the original brick, timber and iron framework. Stroll along the boardwalks as you admire the fusion of contemporary and old elements, or sit on the rooftop near the sunken garden and watch the light change as the sun sets in this magical haven.

The Grounds Of Alexandria, Alexandria

Built into the remnants of a heritage-listed factory in Sydney's industrial centre, The Grounds has become an icon with its kitchen-garden vibe and hearty, innovative eats. Snap a selfie in front of vegetable gardens, flower pots and old-fashioned stalls selling homemade sodas and doughnuts.

Henry Deane at Hotel Palisade, Millers Point

Perched atop the historic Hotel Palisade is a beautiful, airy cocktail space. Settle upstairs on one of the millennial pink couches with a drink and take in the breathtaking bird's-eye view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Bondi Icebergs, Bondi

Bondi Beach is home to the world's most famous ocean pool, Bondi Icebergs. Named after its winter swimming club, the bright white pool dates back to 1929 and is an Instagram favourite during the summer months. From Bondi, take the coastal walk around to the Bronte Baths, built in 1887.

Angel Place, CBD

Few know about this little nook in an alley. Empty birdcages hang above Angel Place, casting an ethereal glow around the area and making it perfect for any sort of hipster-ific Instagram shot. Aptly titled Forgotten Songs, the display designed by Michael Thomas Hill allows you to take in the sounds of the birds as you stand beneath the cages and admire the gentle sway as you capture that super artistic shot.

Chinese Garden Of Friendship, Chinatown

Located in the heart of Chinatown, this was modelled after the classic private gardens of the Ming Dynasty, offering an insight into Chinese heritage and culture. Explore the very grounds that Australian actor Hugh Jackman stood on during the filming of 2013's The Wolverine.

Green Square Library, Zetland

The new underground library that opened at the end of last year boasts a floor-to-ceiling colourful shelf of books.

Located in the light-filled reading room in the tower, this shelf doubles as a gorgeous art installation. The entire library is flooded with plenty of natural light - thanks to the 40 over skylights across the roof. It also won the Architectural Review Library Award 2018 because of its innovative use of space and architecture.

The Calyx, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney

Located in the heart of the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, The Calyx is a horticultural exhibition space with an integrated mix of indoor and outdoor areas and changing exhibitions. It also boasts the largest green wall in the southern hemisphere and stunning contemporary architecture.

Hornby Lighthouse, Watsons Bay

This iconic lighthouse is painted in distinctive red and white candy stripes. It is positioned in a spectacular spot too - standing tall at South Head, near Watsons Bay in Sydney Harbour National Park with views of Sydney Harbour to the west. Built in 1858, it was designed by colonial architect Alexander Dawson.