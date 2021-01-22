Kumar to perform live show for first time in Covid era

Singapore's top stand-up comedian and drag queen Kumar will be delivering the laughs on board the World Dream come Jan 31.

It has been almost two years since local comedian Kumar travelled overseas.

Come Jan 31, he will finally be able to enjoy a holiday again - albeit a working one - when he headlines World Dream's Comedy At Sea - A Hilarious Date With Kumar, as part of the ship's three-night Escapade Cruise.

It marks his first comedy gig in front of a live audience since Covid-19 emerged, and he feels adhering to Dream Cruises' safety protocol is a small price to pay.

All guests are required to take a mandatory antigen rapid test before embarkation, with results available within the hour. There is also a limit of 250 seats for the show, on a first come, first served basis.

On whether he is concerned about the recent increase in community cases, Kumar, 52, told The New Paper: "Our Government is doing a good job. Just be more vigilant and do what you are told.

"It is great that we are all getting tested before we go (on board). We also have to make sure we practise social distancing (during the cruise) because we don't want to start a cluster.

"It is not that hard to do. Everyone has to take responsibility and work together. If everyone does their part, we can get through this together."

Having shifted his work online during the pandemic, Kumar found himself yearning for physical connection, and he promises to bring his A game to the high seas. The funnyman is also looking forward to time off on the cruise with some of his friends tagging along.

"I miss being onstage, and I miss talking to people and making them laugh.

"Initially it was tough (to do shows online) because I couldn't really see the people. And even if I could, their reactions wouldn't be immediate because sometimes their Wi-Fi would lag.

"During the circuit breaker, I started talking more to my dogs and home appliances. Once you start talking to home appliances, that is when you know it is time for you to leave the house," he joked.

"I am excited because the audience is going to be (mainly) Singaporeans and heartlanders, and my jokes can be more relatable.

"I can even talk about policies, vaccines, social distancing and all that."

Kumar encourages passengers to retire their tech devices during the one-hour show that is only for those aged 18 years and above.

"Sometimes many aunties will walk around, go to the toilet or come in late, or take videos. I think everyone should put away their phones and just enjoy the time spent there," he said.