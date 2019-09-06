Luxurious escapes

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

Guests seeking a lavish, relaxing vacation at sea will enjoy the US-based cruise line's Royal Suite Class (from $2,400 for two) on Quantum of the Seas.

It embodies the best of Royal Caribbean International's accommodation, comprising the Star Class, Sky Class and Sea Class.

Star Class includes the most comprehensive collection of amenities and services, and the most expansive and richly appointed accommodations, namely the Royal Loft Suite, Owner's Loft Suite and Grand Loft Suite.

Indulge in complimentary speciality restaurants such as the Chef's Table and your very own deluxe beverage and refreshment packages, and get the fastest Internet at sea with Voom.

Plus, a Royal Genie - trained and certified by the British Butler Institute - who takes your VIP status ship-wide, will serve as a personal assistant with nearly everything and anything, from restaurant to show reservations.

Sky Class features a selection of inclusive amenities in beautifully furnished staterooms such as the Sky Loft Suite, Owner's Suite and Grand Suite, while Sea Class is a Junior Suite with ample space and extraordinary living spaces coupled with sumptuous design and flawless attention to detail.

Royal Suite Class guests will also have priority boarding and exclusive access to the California-chic Coastal Kitchen restaurant reserved for Suite guests only.

Visit www.royalcaribbean.com/royalsuiteclass for more details.

For reservations or inquiries, call 6305-0033 or contact your preferred travel agent.

Quantum of the Seas will be back in Singapore from November this year to April next year. Choose from its 34 cruises, with four- to nine-night itineraries to Penang, Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Phuket, Bangkok (Laem Chabang) and Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My).

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

HOTELS.COM

The US-based online travel platform has exclusively unveiled the world's first half-and-half So Extra So Chic hotel suite - a room split literally down the middle.

Johnny Wujek, the "so extra" stylist behind Katy Perry and Mariah Carey's iconic looks, was paired with Kaitlyn Ham, the "so chic" minimalist fashionista, to create this unique accommodation at The Curtain in London, tucked away in one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, Shoreditch.

It is available from £250 (S$424) a night from now until Oct 29.

HOTELS.COM

EU HOLIDAYS

The homegrown travel agency is offering package recommendations based on the dates of F1 races across the globe, so die-hard fans can enjoy both the sport as well as the sights and sounds of each destination.

Soak in the F1 VTB Russian Grand Prix (Sept 27 to 29) with the 10D7N Best of Russia (from $2,688 a person); the F1 Japanese Grand Prix (Oct 11 to 13) with the 7D5N Autumn Love in Hokkaido (from $2,788 a person); the F1 Gran Premio Mexico (Oct 25 to 27) with the 12D9N Mexico and Cuba (from $7,888 a person); the F1 United States Grand Prix (Nov 1 to 3) with the 11D8N USA Western Delight (from $2,688 a person); the F1 Heineken Grande Premio Do Brasil (Nov 15 to 17) with the 20D16N South America (from $13,998 a person; and the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Nov 29 to Dec 1) with the 6D4N Delightful Dubai (from $1,488 a person).

EU HOLIDAYS

CLUB MED TOMAMU

Summer in Hokkaido is as magical as winter, so delve into the Japanese island's vibrant colours and rediscover this beautiful season at the resort with 129 Days Of Summer, an event that kicks off today till Sept 27.

Enjoy all-inclusive packages and specially curated activities such as yoga classes conducted by Cheryl Lin of Eat, Train, Love, Betty of Yoga Lab or Ming Li of Exhale.

Take the most Instagram-worthy shots with activities such as face painting, live painting or building a microscope, or attend origami and bread-making classes as well as mochi-making and calligraphy workshops.

Then celebrate the beauty of nature with Club Med's first eco-music festival, Green Beats, from Sept 14 to 16.

Club Med Tomamu's rates start from $697 an adult for a minimum of three nights.