Luxury getaways for your next vacation

LUXURY ESCAPES

Ahead of World Environment Day next Wednesday, the luxury travel brand has launched a week-long campaign highlighting eight properties around the world that are doing their part for the environment without compromising luxury.

Each focuses on at least one of the three pillars of sustainable travel, including environmentally-friendly operations, support for the protection of natural and cultural heritage and providing social and economic benefits to local communities.

The Conscious Collection sees Luxury Escapes partnering with Mist at Cape Tribulation (Queensland, Australia), Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa (Maldives), Lelewatu Resort Sumba (Indonesia), Mauna Kea Beach Hotel Autograph Collection (Hawaii), Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley (New South Wales, Australia), Melia Bali (Indonesia), Chateau de Massillan (France) and Tenuta di Capezzana (Tuscany, Italy).

LUXURY ESCAPES

Prices vary, with Lelewatu costing $2,881 a villa for three nights, while Tenuta di Capezzana is priced at $767 a room for four nights.

OCEANIA CRUISES

Come August, the Miami-based cruise line is offering one of the most comprehensive European culinary explorations aboard the Riviera ship, featuring a multitude of dining experiences both on board and onshore.

The 12-Day Regal Riviera Voyage from Barcelona to Rome (departing Aug 2, from US$4,999, or S$6,893, a guest) visits Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Provence, Saint-Tropez, Monte Carlo, Portofino, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Taormina and Sorrento/Capri.

Alternatively, guests can join the 14-Day Classic Connoisseur Voyage from Rome to London, visiting Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Toulon, Bordeaux, Saint-Malo, Barcelona, Cartagena, Malaga, Seville, Lisbon, Oporto and two days cruising through the Bay of Biscay (departing Aug 14, from US$4,399 a guest).

Oceania Cruises' trademark Culinary Discovery Tours also take guests to local markets where they are able to sample authentic local produce and exotic spices used in traditional recipes.

OCEANIA CRUISES

Meanwhile, Riviera features six unique open-seating restaurants including Toscana, Polo Grill, and the Dom Perignon Experience at La Reserve by Wine Spectator thanks to a new collaboration with the exclusive champagne house.

SINGITA

The African luxury safari operator has unveiled family safari accommodation in South Africa's untamed wilderness, with the beautiful camps and lodges hosting a range of age-appropriate activities for kids - such as the Mini Rangers Course which covers animal tracking, bird watching, learning bush survival, frogging, butterfly capture and release and astronomy.

A babysitting service is available, enabling parents to enjoy the long evenings sampling wines from Singita's extensive cellar or relaxing with a holistic spa treatment.

SINGITA

Singita's Boulders Lodge & Ebony Lodge have family suites that start from $7,460 per suite a night (for two adults and two children aged 10 years and older), while the exclusive hire of Singita Ebony Villa accommodating eight guests starts from $21,000 per night.

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL

A stunning property in the heart of downtown Seoul overlooking Namsan, Myeong-dong and the city skyline, the hotel's newly-relaunched Executive Tower continues to cater to both business and leisure travellers, with the remodelling helmed by renowned global interior design firm, the GA Group.

Contemporary French restaurant Pierre Gagnaire a Seoul also makes a comeback on the 35th storey, while wine enthusiasts can enjoy its extensive collection of more than 250 French wines from the Bourgogne, Loire and Alsace regions.

LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL

Book at least 30 days in advance in June and July to receive 15 per cent off the best available rate for Executive Tower rooms (from $498.46++ (before discount) for a Grand Deluxe Room).

ANDBEYOND

The luxury experiential travel company has launched its latest small group offering in India, the 14-day Trans-Himalayan Wildlife Journey from US$5,885 (S$8,120), which kicks off in Delhi.

Spend the first few days in remote Ladakh, where lofty mountains line the beds of fast-running streams and towering palaces stand like sentries over rustic villages.

Explore the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, privately guided throughout by passionate naturalist Surya Ramachandran.

ANDBEYOND

The itinerary also allows travellers to stroll through the halls of one of the oldest Buddhist monasteries in India, as well as to interact with locals and visit the Hunderman museum-village.

THE SIAM

Enjoy a luxurious break in Bangkok with the hotel's Short Villa Escape promotion.

Its Courtyard Pool and Riverview Pool villas (from THB27,300++, or S$1,184, a room a night) boast views of a topiary-style Italianate garden and the Chao Phraya River and features Art Deco-inspired split-level bedrooms and lofty ceiling bathrooms.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in Thai culture and design through carefully curated original artwork, antiques, photographs and objet d'art that capture the vibrant spirit of the Thai city.

THE SIAM

The Short Villa Escape includes daily breakfast for two at The Siam's riverside restaurants and 10 per cent off body massages at Opium Spa & Wellbeing.