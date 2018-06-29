Michael Jackson's artistic legacy explored at London gallery

A gallery assistant posing in front of Equestrian Portrait Of King Philip II by Kehinde Wiley.

The Last Days Of Michael Jackson In Bucharest by Dan Mihaltianu.

Michael Jackson's legacy as a pop culture and artistic icon is explored in a new exhibition that opened yesterday at London's National Portrait Gallery.

Michael Jackson: On The Wall - a play on the title of his classic 1979 album Off The Wall - follows the King of Pop, who still captivates artists nine years after his death.

The exhibition features paintings, photographs and sculptures from artists such as pop art pioneer Andy Warhol, German sculptor Isa Genzken and US photographer David LaChapelle.

It will run in London until Oct 21, before heading for Paris, Bonn and Finland.

Each of the exhibition's 14 rooms explores a facet of the singer's life.

In the American Jesus room, on display are four giant LaChapelle pictures, each surrealist, kitsch, colourful and full of religious symbolism. One shows Jackson with angel wings on his back, praying and trampling on a red Satan.

The exhibition also showcases the star's final commissioned portrait Equestrian Portrait Of King Philip II by US artist Kehinde Wiley, in which he sits on horseback while two angels - one white, one black - wrestle above his head.

"We wanted interesting portraits of Michael Jackson," said Mr Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery.

"It was not about the fame of the artist or his age."

Other pieces include evening jackets worn by Jackson, his black moccasins, magazine covers dedicated to him and some of the objects that adorned his bedside table.