More than a massage

Wellness rituals are sensorial journeys that showcase local heritage using native ingredients and traditional massage techniques. These rituals from some of Accor's choice Asia Pacific hotels and resorts also give travellers a taste of the traditions of each destination.

White Flannel Flower Sanctuary Ritual at Fairmont Resort & Spa Blue Mountains, MGallery by Sofitel, Australia

At the edge of the Blue Mountains, Ubika Day Spa's treatments are inspired by the seasons and the wildlife of Australia.

The White Flannel Flower Sanctuary Ritual is a head-to-toe experience.

The 105-minute fullbody sensory journey includes an Organic Coconut & Jasmine Body Polish, Australian White Flannel Floral Hydrating Cocoon, Baobab & Neroli Facial Massage, Double Face Masque infusion, Peptide+ Multi-Action Serum, Full Body White Flannel Flower Souffle, and Foot Restoration Massage to leave you feeling completely restored.

PHOTO: ACCOR

Nirmal Snan at Fairmont Jaipur, India

Using traditional ingredients like ubtan, gram flour, saffron, almond powder, raw turmeric as well as sandalwood powder, the Nirmal Snan treatment offers nourishing goodness to help soothe and calm the body and soul. Ubtan is a clay paste hugely popular in India for its healing and cleansing properties.

Massaging Ubtan onto the skin relaxes the body and takes the mind off daily tensions.

In addition, turmeric is an antioxidant that acts as a mild counter to depression and anxiety. During the treatment, live music will also be played to enhance the experience, making it fit for royalty.

PHOTO: ACCOR

Coconut Experience at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, is a sanctuary that draws natural healing properties of the five elements - earth, air, fire, water and wood - to put guests in sync with nature.

A complete local Maldivian treat, Coconut Experience uses the fruit to soothe, calm and balance. The treatment starts with a full-body coconut exfoliation followed by a back, neck and shoulder massage using coconut oil from a local plantation and ends with warm stones. To complete this head-to-toe ritual, relax inside a warm cocoon with a luxurious foot and pressure point scalp massage.

PHOTO: ACCOR

Traditional bamboo treatments at Fairmont Peace Hotel, Shanghai, China

Commonly used to clear negative energy and enhance energy flow, bamboo has been lauded in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries.

The Signature Bamboo Massage is exclusive to the Willow Stream Spa in Shanghai's Fairmont Peace Hotel.

With five different Chinese herbs, the bamboo shoots are heated to allow heat from the plant to soothe sore, tight muscles while Chinese herbs are used to stimulate blood circulation and warm the body. Complemented by long relaxing strokes, this treatment will leave guests feeling completely rejuvenated.

PHOTO: ACCOR

Serenity of the Five Elements at So Sofitel Bangkok, Thailand

This 90-minute spa ritual is based on the five elements of wood, earth, water, fire and metal as well as the Thai folk wisdom treatment called ''Tok Sen'' to balance all five senses. Ytsara aromatherapy oil, which represents water, is applied all over the body and pressed with a warm herbal poultice. Heat from the poultice represents fire, while therapeutic herbs represent the earth.

A small Tok Sen hammer, representing wood, is used to tap all over the body to generate deep vibrations. The treatment concludes with a body massage using metal balls, which represent metal, to create a soothing and calming effect on the body and mind.

PHOTO: ACCOR

Singapore Massage at Swissotel Merchant Court, Singapore

At Swissotel Merchant Court, guests can enjoy a 90-minute spa treatment drawing on Singapore's multi-cultural heritage.

Specifically designed to expel fatigue, daily stresses and tensions, the Singapore Massage focuses on rebalancing energies for the mind and soul.

Utilising Chinese, Malay and Indian massage techniques that represent the cultural mix of Singapore, this treatment culminates with the elimination of body heat, which is achieved by stimulating the foot's reflex zones.

PHOTO: ACCOR

Thanaka Spa Treatment at Sofitel Inle Lake Myat Min, Myanmar

Known as ''white gold'' to the locals, thanaka is widely used in wellness rituals.

A creamy white paste made from finely ground bark of the thanaka tree with water, the paste is popularly known for its extensive health benefits and healing properties.

With a history dating back some 2,000 years, thanaka make-up is widely used to help reduce acne scars and acts as a sunblock.

The 50-minute body scrub Thanaka & Rice Glow treatment helps to rejuvenate skin, remove dead skin cells and promote skin revitalisation.