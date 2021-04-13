New‌ ‌millennial‌ ‌travel‌ ‌trend:‌ ‌5‌ ‌frequently‌ ‌asked‌ ‌questions‌ ‌about‌ ‌cruising‌

Get your dose of vitamin sea with an ocean getaway on board Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

Now that cruises are the only overseas trip available to Singaporeans, an ocean-going holiday sounds inviting.

If your last cruise was back in primary school, you are in for a treat as Royal Caribbean International shows you how pleasurable cruising has become.

Beyond the glorious sun decks, mind-blowing meals and casinos, major cruise lines have reinvented themselves with exciting new and innovative activities. Royal Caribbean International, for example, offers a multitude of first-at-sea adventures such as rock climbing, indoor skydiving and surfing.

If you’ve never been on one before or are curious about new offerings, these answers will have you booking that cruise holiday pronto.

Q1: Why would I want to spend my days on a ship to nowhere?

With Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas, the ship is the destination! Think thrilling features like the FlowRider surf simulator, a rock-climbing wall and Ripcord by iFly − the only skydiving simulator at sea.

There’s also SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea.

You can race around in bumper cars, attend dance classes or challenge buddies to table tennis and Xbox games.

Surf simulator Flowrider lets you ride the waves without having to leave the comfort of your cruise ship! PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

In the evenings, enjoy world-class productions at the Royal Theatre, with acrobats, vocalists and dancers, or visit one of the bars and lounges on board.

Alternatively, pop into the North Star, a glass-encased viewing pod with unparalleled 360-degree ocean views at over 300 ft above sea level. Afterwards, have a robotic bartender at the Bionic Bar mix you a martini.

Q2: Will I be off-grid?

Not at all. Royal Caribbean’s VOOM has the fastest Internet at sea with an on-board Wi-Fi speed that’s six times faster than any other cruise ship.

The VOOM Surf Voyage Package lets you cruise the web, send e-mails or text friends and family. If you’re looking to post IG-worthy shots of stunning sunsets from your stateroom balcony, make video calls or Netflix in bed, opt for the VOOM Surf + Stream Voyage Package.

Q3: What’s included in my cruise fare?

Basic fares include a modern stateroom, most meals, entertainment, organised activities and amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools, jacuzzis and a gym.

Embark on a gourmet adventure for every meal. PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

When you think value-for-money, a cruise is better than a staycation that typically costs between $250 and $500 per night for a standard room without meals or unique activities.

In comparison, Royal Caribbean offers cruise deals such as 50 per cent off on cruise fares, kids sailing for free and an additional 10 per cent off for seniors (before taxes and gratuities).

Q4: What can my young kids do?

Kids aged 3 to 12 years old can join Royal Caribbean’s Adventure Ocean youth programmes ⁠with complimentary events and activities that will keep them happy for hours.

Toddlers can have fun with imaginative play or tinker with interactive science experiments, while older kids will enjoy sports tournaments, video games and scavenger hunts while you engage in me-time or reconnect with Hubby.

We hear the Solarium − an adults-only retreat with pools, hot tubs, a lounge area and stunning ocean views − is great for R&R.

For the littlest travellers, the Royal Babies (6 to 18 months) and Royal Tots (18 to 36 months) programmes offer fun playgroup classes that allow you to make precious memories with your baby.

Q5. Is cruising safe in a Covid-19 era?

Royal Caribbean International has stringent health and safety protocols in place to protect you and your loved ones.

With comprehensive health and safety protocols and onboard medical centres with advanced medical equipment, Royal Caribbean ensures that guests' well-being remain a top priority. PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

All vessels undergo thorough ship-wide disinfection, and new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems supply 100 per cent fresh, filtered air to indoor spaces. High-traffic areas like elevators and stairways are sterilised every two hours at sea.

The medical centre on board Quantum of the Seas has also been upgraded with more critical care facilities and rapid testing. Royal Caribbean International will cover certain Covid-19-related costs for your travel party, such as on-board medical care, quarantine and transport home.

All passengers must test negative for Covid-19 before boarding. Sailings are capped at no more than 50 per cent of the ship’s usual capacity for maximum social distancing.

Ready to embark on an adventure? Visit www.royalcaribbean.com.sg to book your cruise holiday now. Sailings have been extended till October 2021.