New travel offerings

TRAVEL REVOLUTION 2018 - THE EVENT

Start your revolutionary holiday at the annual travel extravaganza, which is back from Aug 3 to 5, 11am to 9.30pm, at Marina Bay Sands Expo Halls A and B, where admission is free.

Organised by Singapore Outbound Travel Agents Association and supported by official card American Express and official travel insurer American International Group, this fair offers a wide variety of travel options - as well as travel bargains and lucky draws - from pocket-friendly supersaver tours to luxury premier tours and thematic tours.

Lucky draw prizes include air tickets to the US, Europe and Australia and a cruise to Thailand.

Customers may redeem a Samsonite Niar Spinner Expandable or American Tourister 5-in-1 travel pouch with minimum $888 spend on eligible American Express cards and a set of Traveloc Express padlocks with security seals worth $20 with $2,000 spend.

DREAM CRUISES

Award-winning German photojournalist Juergen Freund has dedicated his career to telling stories of places, faces and wildlife.

From now to Sunday aboard cruise line Dream Cruises' ship Genting Dream, he will be conducting talks on how he was commissioned by the World Wide Fund For Nature to photograph six countries of the Coral Triangle - a marine area located in the western Pacific Ocean, which includes the waters of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste and Solomon Islands - over 18 months.

He will bring to light the importance of the oceans' environment and the need for sustainability.

THAI AIRWAYS

Thai Airways has launched Live TV on Board, a service that allows the broadcast of streaming television programmes on its aircraft.

Channels include CNN, BBC, NHK and Sport24, where passengers can watch real-time news and enjoy exciting live sports matches for free.

Live TV on Board will be available on 12 Airbus A350-900 aircraft that operate flights to and from Chiang Mai, Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Beijing, Shanghai, Rome, Milan and Brussels, and on eight Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9 aircraft that service flights to and from Tokyo, Taipei, Dubai, Vienna, Brisbane, Auckland and Manila.

THE SIAM

The luxury Bangkok hotel's Quick Fix Wellness Programme promises to help stressedguests rediscover inner peace and balance in just one day, with a special blend of guided meditation, Abhyanga Ayurvedic massage and reiki healing.

Each treatment has been curated by The Siam's resident Ayurvedic doctor Adrish Brahmadatta, while you stay in a Siam Suite equipped with breakfast, a sauna and steam room and wellness consultations.

The 2D1N package is priced at 36,500 baht (S$1,490) a person or 57,500 baht for two people, and 1D1N at 27,000 baht a person or 38,500 baht for two.