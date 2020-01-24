Pamper yourself in 2020 by staying in these new luxury boutique hotels

As we welcome a new decade, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, which features a diverse collection of more than 500 hotels in more than 80 countries worldwide, unveils its most anticipated openings for this year, giving travellers more upmarket choices.

Here is a sneak peek of the most exciting destinations and boutique hotels in the first half of this year.

OPENING FEBRUARY

The Celino South Beach, Miami, USA (from $668 per night)

Next month will see Miami hosting the 54th Super Bowl and welcoming a new luxury boutique hotel in the heart of the city's Ocean Drive.

The Celino South Beach has transformed three art deco buildings, including the landmark Park Central Hotel, into one luxurious boutique hotel with eclectic custom furniture, pop colours and a rooftop pool featuring a peekaboo glass bottom visible from the Atrium below.

Park Central Hotel was allegedly the birthplace of the conga line, so guests should keep an eye out for conga line kits with how-to guides, drums and cigars in their rooms.

Kasa Hotel Riviera Maya, Puerto Aventuras, Mexico (from $183 per night)

Sitting in the exclusive beach, marine and golf community of Puerto Aventuras, this private gated community is an emerging area on the Riviera Maya, away from the crowds in an area of lush tropical foliage, with a smart sailing community, full-service marina, golf course and an uncrowded beach.

The concierge is skilled at arranging local adventures in the Riviera Maya, including cenote diving, biking explorations of the area's Mayan ruins, Mexican cooking classes and diving alongside sea turtles in Akumal.

OPENING APRIL

Torre del Marques, Matarranya, Spain (from $570 per night)

With its sun-baked hill towns, olive groves and terraced vineyards, Matarranya is reminiscent of Tuscany's countryside. But unlike its Italian counterpart, this remote corner of Aragon is blissfully away from tourist crowds and remains one of Spain's undiscovered regions.

Torre del Marques is a 15th-century farmhouse-turned-exclusive boutique hideaway with solar panels and sustainable architecture maximising its energy efficiency. The light-filled restaurant strives to embrace an organic 'zero-kilometre' approach to dining, serving food that is produced only in the immediate local area, including olive oil, black truffle and honey.

OPENING MAY

Panoptis Escape, Mykonos, Greece (from $1,100 per night)

On top of the hill overlooking the idyllic Elia Beach in Mykonos, Panoptis Escape is the latest addition to the Myconian Collection family. Bound by imaginative contemporary architecture, minimalist styling and artisan craftsmanship, everything about it is the definition of "less is more".

Nineteen villa suites make up the new property, each featuring their own outdoor spa jacuzzi or private infinity pool. Unparalleled comfort and lavish amenities are provided with the help of experienced staff, here to take care of guests' every whim - from personal chefs and butler services to private helicopter and yacht charters.

OPENING JUNE

Can Ferrereta, Mallorca, Spain (rates to be confirmed)

Located in the quaint rural town of Santanyi in the south-east of Mallorca, Can Ferrereta will be one of Europe's most exciting new hotel openings this summer.

The team behind Sant Francesc Hotel Singular has meticulously restored a historic 17th-century building, comprising 32 individually designed rooms and suites, surrounded by verdant gardens.

Over the years, Santanyi has attracted many international artists and today art plays a central role, where guests will stumble upon various galleries and workshops in the narrow alleys.

The hotel will also display one of the region's most exciting collections of contemporary art, including works from the likes of Guillem Nadal and Dominica Sanchez.

Les Sources de Cheverny, Loire Valley, France (from $300 per night)

Located among the beautiful vineyards of Cheverny, renowned for producing Sauvignon and Cabernet Blanc wines, it will open its doors with 26 rooms and 23 suites.

The hotel's spa will offer the same range of vineyard-based treatments and skincare products as its Bordeaux sister property, Les Sources de Caudalie, also owned by Alice and Jerome Tourbier.

The quintessential French chateau will host two restaurants, an organic vegetable garden as well as 7ha of vineyards planted around the property. The wine experience will not be limited to the property's location, as a real wine route will be devised to allow guests to discover the hidden wonders of the region.

Close to the hotel, guests will find the Chateau of Cheverny, used as a model by Belgian cartoonist Herge for Marlinspike Hall, which is featured in several The Adventures Of Tintin stories. The chateau has a permanent exhibition dedicated to the famous cartoon reporter.