Pre-wedding photo spots in Britain with a royal flair

Romance and love are in the air with the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just one day away.

With Dubai airline Emirates' special return fares to Britain that start from less than $1,000, couples can seize the opportunity to create their own royal moments at the many spectacular spots, choosing to have beautiful castles, stunning chapels or scenic landscapes as the backdrop to their special moment.

Bookings have to be made between now and May 23, for travel between May 22 to Oct 31.

From fairy tale-like landscapes to street art-inspired spaces, here are the top destinations for the perfect pre-wedding photoshoot.

LONDON

London's Tower Bridge is instantly recognisable, with its two towers perched beautifully across the River Thames.

The iconic Tower Bridge is perfect as a backdrop for visitors to London. PHOTOS: AFP, EMIRATES

Complete the royal journey by visiting the Crown Jewels, one of the enduring symbols of the monarchy at the Tower of London nearby.

You can also opt for a contemporary and chic pre-wedding photoshoot location such as Brick Lane.

Known for its reputation as a warehouse art exhibition spot, couples can find eye-catching backdrops or fashion items to complement any wedding shoot.

Or simply soak in the intimate atmosphere.

MANCHESTER

A scenic landscape near Manchester, New Mills stands above the Torrs, a natural rocky gorge.

Couples will find themselves immersed in rich flora and fauna with an abundance of parks, trails and walkways.

With minimal urbanisation, New Mills is an attractive escape from city life, providing time and space to give priority to loved ones who matter.

After a massive restoration project that took 24 years, the Victoria Baths pool reopened last year.

First built of the highest quality materials with many period decorative features such as stained glass, terracotta, tiles and mosaic floors, the Victoria Baths was a municipal bathing institution befitting a royal.

Strike a loving pose against the colourful brickwork, glazed tiles and stained glass of the baths.

BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham's timeless city centre network of canals (above)

Birmingham's timeless city centre network of canals offers ideal backdrops, on top of the the many beautiful wharfs, stunning modern developments like the Cube and rustic industrial heritage buildings.

Then pop inside the Old Library to capture some of its Victorian splendour.The restored library, built in 1866, is a popular wedding and conference venue.

Rediscover the magical feel of steam engine trains at Severn Valley Railway, which promises to take you back in time with its steam-hauled passenger trains on a scenic route along the beautiful Severn Valley.

CAMBRIDGE

Pose against the Gothic architecture of King's College (above)

Pose against the Gothic architecture of King's College, a symbol of the city of Cambridge that commands a sense of grandeur.

King's College is also home to its own chapel - a beautiful and intimate venue for couples to renew their vows.

For childhood sweethearts, the Bridge of Sighs, located within Cambridge University, is a romantic spot to reminisce the times spent growing up together.

The Bridge of Sighs is also royalty-approved, with Queen Victoria said to have loved it more than any spot in the city. It was also a favourite spot of Singapore's founding father Lee Kuan Yew and his wife, who studied at Cambridge University.

NEWCASTLE

A market place with a modern agenda, Tynemouth Market comes alive on the weekends with an array of vendors selling their arts, crafts and various knick-knacks.

Located right beside the market is the Tynemouth Metro station, one of the best examples of Victorian railway architecture in Britain.

Having undergone a multi-million-pound restoration, the revamped station was re-opened by Princess Anne in 2012.

One of Europe's most iconic castles, Alnwick Castle has been prominently featured in movies such as the Harry Potter films and Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. It even remains inhabited by its royal family, the Percys, the 12th Duke and Duchess and their four children.

Almost a millennia old, Alnwick Castle's surrounding landscape is framed by the River Aln.

GLASGOW

Now home to a burgeoning music scene, the Old Fruitmarket proudly preserves its period features, including its vaulted roof and cast iron columns.

The Memorial Chapel at the University of Glasgow still stands today as a poignant icon to love and in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the two world wars.

A popular wedding setting due to its Scottish Gothic architecture, the chapel also houses the beautiful sculptures of four Scottish saints, St Margaret, St Columba, St Bridge and St Oran.

Its serenity and divinity will give more depth to your upcoming marriage, making it an ideal location for couples to say their wedding vows and immortalise their love in photos.