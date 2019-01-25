Prepare for a thrilling proposal

With Valentine's Day less than a month away, these one-of-a-kind destinations are the perfect backdrop for you to propose to your significant other, as recommended by WorldHotels, a global brand representing 350 independent hotels around the world.

SCALE MOUNT KINABALU IN MALAYSIA

Climbing the Sabah mountain is not an easy feat, but what better feeling to have than to be on the top of the world together after a successful proposal?

A World Heritage Site, Mount Kinabalu enjoys recognition for its ample biological and botanical diversity. Scale the mountain and take in the beautiful sunrise at the peak before popping the big question.

Set base at the Sutera Harbour Resort, a fully-integrated lifestyle haven that comprises The Pacific Sutera Hotel and The Magellan Sutera Resort.

Soothe muscle aches after the gruelling climb with a well-deserved massage at the Chavana Spa, and reserve an intimate dinner for two at Ferdinand's, an upscale restaurant featuring exquisite fine-dining Italian cuisine.

SNORKEL IN TURQUOISE WATERS IN THE MALDIVES

For the ideal beach getaway, a trip to the Maldives will never disappoint.

Start the day off with a fun activity like snorkelling - it is a great way to explore the islands and watch the marine life scuttle around the coral reefs found in these sparkling turquoise waters.

For a more exclusive experience, unlike any other, snorkel above the entrance of the mysterious blue hole, a unique reef formation inhabited by marine life.

Amilla Fushi, a gorgeous resort located on Baa Atoll, has exclusive access to the blue hole, which is located on the resort's house reefs and accessible with a short boat ride.

Declared a Unesco World Biosphere Reserve, Baa Atoll offers some of the richest waters in the Maldives and provides a peaceful haven for protected marine life, also making it the perfect spot to enjoy water activities in Mother Nature's glory.

On the boat ride back, request to be dropped off at a secluded sandbank to pop that ring out.

GO SKIING IN SWITZERLAND

For athletic couples, try winter sports. Start off in the country's largest city Zurich, which is not far from many popular ski resorts, and try ice climbing or cross-country skiing.

For a surprise proposal, pop the ring in a chairlift ride up the mountains while taking in spectacular views of the Swiss Alps.

Then head to Uetliberg, a mountain overlooking Zurich, to catch a panoramic view of the city, the lake and the Alps.

Stay at the Hotel Schweizerhof Zurich, which boasts a central position right across Zurich's Main Railway Station and is extremely convenient for travellers to explore the city's attractions and its beautiful surrounding countryside.

TRY DUNE BASHING IN THE UAE

Lovebirds who are adrenaline junkies will find that a trip to the Arabian desert might be their cup of tea.

Inject some excitement by trying out desert activities such as dune bashing, where you can jump into a 4x4 vehicle and tear through beautiful golden sand dunes in the United Arab Emirates.

While hearts are still beating from the exhilarating ride, go down on one knee and flash that sparkling rock.

For a relaxing activity to wind down the day, consider traversing the desert on a camel.

Head back to Dubai for a well-deserved rest at Media One Hotel, located in the vibrant Media City district. Open a bottle of champagne for two at the upscale Coco Lounge to celebrate in style.

RIDE A HOT AIR BALLOON IN INDIA

Just an hour from the city of Mumbai lies Lonavla, a picturesque little town known for its natural beauty and ancient Buddhist shrines carved out of rock.

Take a ride up on hot air balloons and enjoy a bird's-eye view of Lonavla's lush greenery with valleys and waterfalls, surrounded by the spectacular Sahyadri ranges. Prepare for a stunning proposal.

After an amazing day (or two) in Lonavla, retreat to the city at The Lalit Mumbai. The hotel boasts 368 contemporary rooms and is located mere minutes from the business and financial district of North Mumbai.