Private islands perfect for you to recharge for the new year

With an opportunity-filled 2019 upon us, we are all in need of that year-end holiday to rest and prepare for the exciting new year ahead.

If you have cash to splash, US vacation rentals company HomeAway recommends five luxurious properties located on their very own private islands perfect for a zen getaway for families and couples, offering a level of privacy and tranquillity for you to recharge your mind, body and soul.

Tikehau Fafarua Lodge, French Polynesia

Located a half-hour boat ride from the airport, this villa ($1,456 a night with a minimum three-night stay) is located on a private island on the eastern side of Tikehau.

Designed in the authentic style of the Tuamotu, the all-inclusive island property has three spacious bedrooms that can accommodate up to eight people. Adventure also awaits, with its many white sand beaches nearby and provision of a private boat, kayaks and paddle boards.

Strand Island, Minnesota

This 108-year-old cabin in Minnesota ($1,279 a night) is the ideal place for an extended group getaway. The charming, spacious eight-bedroom property also comes with two bathrooms, a fully re-modelled kitchen, a stone fireplace and a massive porch with swinging beds suspended from the ceiling.

With a fully decked-out games room and a sauna house, you won't have to worry about running out of activities either.

Gladden Private Island, Belize

This lavish two-bedroom villa ($4,226 a night with a minimum four-night stay), located on Gladden Private Island in the heart of the second largest reef in the world, is the perfect place to get close to nature.

Designed to accommodate up to four people and surrounded by the numerous lagoons of Gladden Caye, this all-inclusive sanctuary with your very own private chef and concierge also comes equipped with many luxurious amenities synonymous with a resort stay.

Crescent Island, Florida

The self-contained three-bedroom house ($1,081 a night with a minimum seven-night stay) located on the 1.6ha private island can sleep up to 10 people and comes with spacious communal and dining areas, together with a fully equipped kitchen for guests to spend quality time together.

If you are feeling adventurous, you may choose to explore the nearby islands, or engage in a friendly fishing competition along the sea docks, taking your spoils back home for a sumptuous outdoor barbecue dinner.

East Island, Canada

This private paradise is home to just one affordable two-bedroom cottage ($360 a night with a minimum three-night stay) which comfortably sleeps up to five people.

From swimming and snorkelling around the island to engaging in birdwatching and taking part in hikes, your experiences will be something to remember for years to come.