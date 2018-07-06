Relax in these remote getaways

Vacations are golden opportunities to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.

However, with modern-day technologies, it is becoming increasingly difficult to switch off and leave your worries behind.

We dream of vacationing somewhere remote to get away from it all, and recent Booking.com research shows that 48 per cent of Singaporean travellers believe there is nothing better than getting lost while travelling to help find yourself.

Booking.com has staked out these amazing properties far from the well-trodden tourist path.

KAGA, JAPAN

For a vacation full of peaceful tranquillity, venture to the remote magical mountain town of Kaga. Relax in one of the many onsens (natural hot springs) while taking in the picturesque views of "old-Japan" rice paddies, Meiji-era wooden houses, ancient cedar trees and clusters of hot spring towns.

PHOTOS: BOOKING.COM

A stay at Tachibana Shikitei will provide you with all the comforts and luxuries you desire. Guests can relax in the two public baths or unwind with a massage, and afterwards, savour the kaiseki, a traditional Japanese multi-course dinner.

TORRES DEL PAINE NATIONAL PARK, CHILE

Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa is the perfect place to detach from your devices and reconnect with yourself.

PHOTOS: BOOKING.COM

Located by the picturesque Sarmiento Lake, the hotel boasts panoramic views of Torres del Paine National Park. Recharge your batteries with a trip to the spa and be spoilt for choice with the steam room, sauna, heated pool, hydro-massage tub and hot tub.

Be left mesmerised by the ever-changing landscapes - mountains, grasslands, forests, glaciers, lakes and waterfalls - as you explore the area with a local guide.

ARABIAN DESERT, UAE

Serenely set within the Liwa desert, the secluded Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara offers stylish desert castle decor and breathtaking panoramic vistas.

PHOTOS: BOOKING.COM

The resort infuses luxury with earthy hues, and each room boasts a deep soaking bath, rain shower and even a pillow menu.

It is two hours from Abu Dhabi, but guests will have plenty to keep them busy, with three restaurants, outdoor pool, fitness centre, on-site excursions desk and the tranquil Anantara Spa.

HARADS FOREST, SWEDEN

What could be more secluded than a secret treehouse? Stay among the trees of Harads Forest, blending cutting-edge architecture and design.

PHOTOS: BOOKING.COM

Treehotel offers eco-friendly rooms, with large comfy beds and idyllic views of the forest.

Guests are spoilt for choice with the seasonal activities on offer, from hiking, kayaking and cycling in the summer, to dog sledding, snowmobiling and ice fishing in the winter.

Enjoy locally sourced ingredients and wild game in a unique dining experience, where dinner is served 10m high up in a tree.

EMERALD LAKE, CANADA

Escape to Emerald Lake for spectacular natural settings and feel at home in your log cabin, designed to blend in with the picturesque surroundings, untouched beauty and contrasting landscapes.

PHOTOS: BOOKING.COM

Located in the Yoho National Park surrounded by the Rocky Mountains, Emerald Lake Lodge offers a cosy place to stay in with wood burning fireplaces, an outdoor hot tub and three restaurants.

SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS, US

Nestled in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado is the fairy-tale Dunton Hot Springs, a small and exclusive resort deep in the woods.

PHOTOS: BOOKING.COM

The romantic and perfectly-restored town set in an extraordinary alpine valley thrives on contrasts, from cosy log cabins to a life-worn saloon, trails and tumbling waterfalls to pampering massages and sensuous hot springs.

MARY RIVER WETLANDS, AUSTRALIA

Situated on the beautiful Mary River Wetlands, Wildman Wilderness Lodge offers a luxurious escape with stylish eco-lodge and safari tent accommodation, where you can sample local delicacies such as barramundi, buffalo and crocodile.

PHOTOS: BOOKING.COM

The tour desk offers stunning wildlife and birdlife tours, including the Mary River Wetlands cruises, Kakadu National Park tours and Leichhardt Point sunset tours.

Travellers need not scrimp on luxury during their camping stay, with each cabin providing air-conditioning and bedding, plus a bar, lounge and swimming pool, all located on the campsite.