Relax your way into 2020

Not sure where to go for your year-end holiday? Here is a round-up of spa deals at various properties in the region.

From the Maldives to Bangkok, Bali to Phuket, massage the tension of 2019 away and unwind in comfort and luxury.

The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah

Treat yourself to total bliss at the resort's Spa by Clarins this festive season with the Aroma Spa Ritual (US$239++, or S$325, a person for 120 minutes, valid from now till Jan 31).

It begins with a coconut exfoliation that leaves the skin ultra soft and luminous. Then it continues with a customised full body massage with pure plant blends of patchouli, mandarin and rosemary to relieve tension.

And from Dec 21 to Jan 27, holistic therapist Mariko Nakaki - who specialises in Chi Nei Tsang, Tai chi, Qi gong, Craniosacral therapy, Myofascial release and energy healing - will be offering Chi Nei Tsang treatments for guests.

The Siam

Book your stay at this private urban sanctuary in Bangkok with the Best Available Rates for a minimum of three nights (from 22,000 baht, or S$993, a night, valid from now till Dec 23) and receive exclusive experiences, including a 60-minute body massage, Thai set lunch or dinner for two at Chon Restaurant and 3,000 baht resort credit.

If you are just in need of a quick fix, try the Royal Siam Indulgence (6,900++ baht a person), a specially crafted treatment of fully natural ingredients like rice berry with honey and yogurt to eliminate impurities and dark spots and leave you glowing for the new year.

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau

Inspired by the ethereal quality of the water and transformational power of revitalising island air, the over-water Avi Spa is designed to recharge the soul by awakening the senses.

Fall into a deep state of relaxation with these promotions, valid from Dec 20 to Jan 10.

Immerse in synchronised serenity with Peace & Joy (US$665++ a couple, 150 minutes). Smoothen your skin with Coconut and Mango Body Polish followed by Bath Therapy and finish with the Avi Signature Massage to cocoon you in deep relaxation.

Meanwhile, Revival (US$325++ a person, 120 minutes) is a deluxe treatment specially designed to pamper you from head to toe.

Experience the pleasure of relaxation with a power healing massage followed by a soothing and relaxing express facial and blissful foot massage to restore your energy flow.

In addition, book any 60-minute Facial Therapy session and receive a complimentary 20-minute tension relief back massage.

Sri Panwa Phuket

Perched atop Cape Panwa and commanding breathtaking views of the south-eastern tip of Phuket, this five-star villa and resort lets you pamper yourself into 2020 with its New Year Package.

From Dec 24 to Jan 5, enjoy a four-night stay at its one- to four-bedroom villas (from $6,535++).

Within 16 ha of lush, tropical surroundings, guests can experience accommodation of the highest quality, maximum privacy and superior service at the award-wining One Cool Spa, an inclusive day trip by private speedboat to nearby Coral Island and one-time traditional Thai cooking class at Baba Cooking School.

The Pavilions Bali

For the last leg of 2019, spoil yourself and your loved ones with an indulgent five-night stay at the award-winning luxury resort (from $280++ for a One-Bedroom Garden Villa).

In addition to relaxing in the comforts of a spacious Balinese villa and taking a refreshing dip in the private pool, guests can also make the most of their holiday with 20 per cent off food and beverages and selected spa treatments, as well as complimentary Christmas morning and New Year's Day breakfasts.

Revivo Wellness Resort

Nestled in the breezy hills of Nusa Dua in south Bali, an idyllic escape awaits with daily mindfulness activities, complimentary breakfast, access to in-resort gym and spa facilities, as well as a round-the-clock private butler for the added pampering touch.

As part of the wellness resort's exclusive 'Stay 7 Pay 5' deal designed to bring families closer together, guests who book the scenic four-suite villa (from $13,385) from now till Jan 31 also enjoy a 20 per cent discount on add-on services and excursions, ranging from full-day tours and cooking classes for the whole family, to the signature Remissio spa treatments and private Moveo classes.