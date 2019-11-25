Royal Caribbean in five-year tie-up with tourism board, CAG

The Quantum of the Seas at Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Royal Caribbean International has entered into a new multi-million-dollar marketing partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) to promote fly-cruises.

The five-year tripartite collaboration is expected to bring some 623,000 international fly-cruise visitors to Singapore and generate more than $430 million in tourism receipts between end-2019 and 2024.

The announcement of the partnership is in tandem with news of the cruise line's five-year Quantum-class deployment in Singapore, which includes Quantum of the Seas, one of Asia's largest and most revolutionary cruise ships.

To kick off the partnership, Quantum of the Seas has arrived fresh from her multi-million-dollar refurbishment for her six-month homeporting season in Singapore - Royal Caribbean's longest Singapore deployment for a Quantum Class ship - which is expected to add some 150,000 overseas and local guests to the local cruising scene.