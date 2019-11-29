Save on festive escapes during Black Friday

MOSCOW CITY TOURISM COMMITTEE

The Russian capital will be holding Journey to Christmas, its most anticipated festival of the year, from Dec 13 to Jan 12. For an entire month, shops will celebrate New Year's Eve and Christmas at different venues in the city centre, residential areas and parks with performances, master classes and sports exhibitions.

The main street of Moscow, Tverskaya, will be transformed for Muscovites and visitors to enjoy ice slides and skating, with delicious Christmas treats and unusual holiday gifts on offer. The largest skating rink with artificial ice in Europe will open at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy, the largest exposition, museum and recreational complex in the world, and one of Moscow's most popular public spaces.

KLOOK

The travel activities and services booking platform's biggest sale of the year is here, with deals lined up starting from today till Dec 2.

Expect one-for-one flash deals featuring popular experiences such as Lotte World (left), Universal Studios Japan and up to 25 per cent off your purchases sitewide.

All codes will be revealed on Klook's Black Friday page. For member-only deals, join Klook's Black Friday Facebook closed group.

INSIGHT VACATIONS AND TRAFALGAR

Take advantage of the Black Friday sales with Insight Vacations offering 15 per cent off 2020 trips departing between April and October to Ireland, France, Scandinavia and Russia, if you book before Dec 2.

Learn about local culture with Insight Experiences.

Top trips to consider include the 12-day Country Roads of Scandinavia visiting Norway and Denmark (from US$4,095, or S$5,600, a person, based on twin sharing, before discount) and the 8-day Irish Elegance itinerary (from US$2,650).

At Trafalgar, enjoy savings of up to 20 per cent for over 40 worldwide trips on selected departure dates in 2020 if you book before Dec 2. Contrasts of New Zealand is a 10-day trip visiting Auckland, Rotorua, Queenstown, Arthur's Pass and Christchurch. For departures on March 13 and 20, save US$705 (US$2,820 after discount, includes internal flight).

In addition, save US$614 (US$3,481 after discount) for departures on June 19 for the 10-day Secrets of the Rockies and Glacier National Park itinerary, and save US$438 (US$2,487 after discount) for departures on June 14 for the 13-day Highlights of Spain and Portugal, which visits 13 cities.

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND

Until Jan 1, Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2 will make this Christmas unforgettable at the theme park.

Be immersed in a winter wonderland at the Frozen Fantasy Gardens Village, where the royal sisters and Olaf will enchant guests. Don't miss their appearance at the show, A Magical Frozen Snowfall.

Current promotions include the Hong Kong Disneyland 2-Day Fun Special Package (till Dec 31), where you get a discounted two-day ticket at HK$719 (S$125) and receive a HK$30 merchandise discount voucher.

THE GLASSHOUSE HOTEL EDINBURGH

Edinburgh becomes festooned with all the lights and delights of the festive season, as city centre landmarks such as Princes Street Gardens, George Street and St Andrew Square are dominated by one of Europe's most expansive and celebrated Christmas markets.

The Scottish capital sees the year out in style, as 150,000 revellers join in the Hogmanay celebrations, culminating in the world's largest street party on Princes Street on Dec 31, where you can watch fireworks from above the medieval Edinburgh Castle.

The Glasshouse Hotel by YTL Hotels is offering packages to ensure guests can experience the best in festive Scottish hospitality.

The Indulgent Christmas Package is from £1,080 (S$1,907) for a three-night stay based on twin sharing. A two-night option is also available for Dec 24 and 25 (£840).

The Hogmanay Package is from £2,125 for a three-night stay based on twin sharing.

EXPEDIA

Snag travel deals to top nearby destinations like Bangkok (above), Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei during the US travel company's Black Friday weekend sale at expedia.com.sg, with up to 60 per cent off selected hotels, discounts on flight and hotel packages and over 160 flight deals on Cathay Pacific, Etihad, Japan Airlines and more.

Download the Expedia app and sign up as a member for more opportunities to save. From 9am today, there will be 11 coupons for 15 per cent off on the app, available on a first-come, first-served basis.