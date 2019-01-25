Scale new heights on your next trip

CLUB MED

To celebrate the opening of Snow Sales season, visit any one of the global holiday giant's Asian snow resorts and enjoy an additional $100 off for each adult, for bookings made till Jan 31, and for travel between November this year and April 2020.

Five-day, four-night stay packages for two adults start from $4,500.

For a winter wonderland experience, escape to Hokkaido, where the premium global ski holiday operator has two destinations in Tomamu and Sahoro.

And for those seeking adventures in lesser-known destinations, check out resorts in Yabuli and Beidahu in China, where idyllic white landscapes and powder soft snow abound.

PULLMAN LUANG PRABANG

Just in time for Chinese New Year, the five-star resort in Laos has launched a package featuring special rates for a Deluxe Room starting from US$158 (S$215), with its private balcony giving guests a breathtaking view of mountains and paddy fields.

From Feb 4 to 6, enjoy three consecutive nights of authentic Chinese cuisine created by Pullman Luang Prabang's contemporary restaurant L'Atelier (US$35 an adult, US$18 a child aged six to 12 years old, free for kids under the age of six, subject to availability).

And from Feb 1 to 7, soak in relaxing and therapeutic moments offered in the Good Fortune Spa Package (US$70 a person, with a 30 per cent discount on individual spa treatments).

MAHANAKHON SKYWALK

King Power Mahanakhon, the mixed-use skyscraper in the Silom/Sathon central business district of Bangkok, has unveiled the highest indoor and outdoor observation deck boasting spectacular 360-degree panoramic views over the city.

Located on the 74th, 75th and 78th storeys, highlights include one of the world's largest glass tray floors and Thailand's highest rooftop bar.

Visitors are sped up to the 314m-high observatory in just 50 seconds aboard one of the world's fastest video-themed elevators.

Admission prices for the Mahanakhon SkyWalk are 850 baht (S$36) for adults and 250 baht for those over 60 and children under 12.