Set off for CNY

SALT OF PALMAR

Set on the white sandy beach of Palmar on the east coast of Mauritius, the eco-friendly resort has curated a three-day itinerary packed with festive, culinary and wellness adventures.

In the spirit of joyful reunions and meaningful connections, guests can let their inner poet loose by penning Spring Festival couplets with Salt Of Palmar's Chinese host, enjoy a traditional Dragon Dance and partake in an arts and crafts paper-cutting session.

From Thursday to Jan 25, the Chinese New Year programme offers an abundance of fun and bonding with family and friends from US$267 (S$359) a person.

HONG KONG TOURISM BOARD

The HKTB is putting together the four-day Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Carnival that kicks off on Jan 25 at the Art Park of the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Highlights include 26 performing teams hailing from 19 countries in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa, photo spots featuring colourful installations and decorations like the giant inflatable caterpillar from the popular children's book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and a Chinese New Year market serving up delicacies including Michelin-recommended fare .

JETSTAR

In the lead-up to Chinese New Year, the Australian low-cost airline's God of Fortune will be making surprise appearances at three distinct locations around Singapore on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, with clues to his whereabouts released on Jetstar Asia's Facebook page the day before his appearances .

If you catch him, you stand a chance to choose rewards ranging from Jetstar gifts to flight vouchers and free flights to Danang, Taipei and Okinawa.

Meanwhile, from now to Wednesday, Jetstar is offering festive sale fares to destinations such as Phuket (from $59), Ho Chi Minh City (from $68), Bangkok (from $69) and Bali (from $74). Fares are one way, for travel between Feb 3 and Oct 25.

CHANGI RECOMMENDS

Get a head start ticking off that 2020 travel bucket list at the local travel service's first travel fair at Jewel Changi Airport from today to Sunday.

Expect exclusive offers and unbeatable prices on travel essentials from Changi Recommends and partners across the spectrum of travel services including Hong Kong Disneyland, Desaru Coast Malaysia, StarHub, Osim and AIA.

From hotel bookings to attraction tickets, trusty overseas Wi-Fi routers, international SIM cards, comprehensive travel insurance and global transportation options, this is a one-stop shop for your travel needs.

There are also interactive games where you can win vouchers to offset your travel spending, flash deals of up to 50 per cent off regular retail prices, early-bird goodie bags for the first 500 daily visitors and a lucky draw with prizes worth a total of over $10,000 (including a grand prize of $2,000 in travel credits).