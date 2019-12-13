Set sail with DC superheroes, Genting Dream on Justice League cruise

If you feel like going on an adventure with your favourite DC superheroes this holiday season, set sail on Dream Cruises' first Justice League At Sea thematic cruise, taking place aboard Genting Dream across several sailing dates from Singapore from now till Dec 29.

Immerse yourself in the ultimate superhero experience with a wide variety of interactive activities that allow guests to engage with many iconic Justice League figures.

Choose from a series of two-, three- or five-night cruise itineraries to many of South-east Asia's popular destinations such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, complemented by a wide selection of signature shore excursions.

They include Bintan, Phuket, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Langkawi.

Soak in the DC universe as the ship's main lobby is transformed to feature extensive Justice League decorative and fun elements that are sure to appeal to both young and old.

In addition, there will also be meet-and-greet sessions with Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman, Superman and The Flash, where you can snap pictures with them before they go off to defend Earth against its enemies.

Both comic book enthusiasts and casual movie fans will surely be thrilled to learn that they can live, breathe and sleep Justice League in themed balcony staterooms that can cater to families of up to four people.

The staterooms feature four unique designs that take inspiration from Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Supergirl, and only 20 of such limited cabins are available for each sailing.

These staterooms are fitted with bedding and accessories featuring the superheroes and they also come with complimentary memorabilia such as themed plush toys, mugs, fleece blankets, toiletries and bedroom slippers worth $300, providing guests the opportunity to relive their Justice League At Sea sailing at home.

When dawn breaks, be sure to enjoy the sunrise and indulge in a Justice League Western breakfast, specially packed in a bento set, with your loved ones on the balcony.

If you cannot get enough of superhero-themed food, drop by the Justice League-themed cafe - the first of its kind on board Genting Dream.

Or venture around the ship and participate in the Justice League Game Zone Challenge.

COLLECT STAMPS

Simply collect eight stamps from eight stations - Batman, Catwoman, The Joker and Harley Quinn, Superman and Supergirl, Aquaman and Mera, Wonder Woman and Katana, and The Flash - to win an exclusive prize.

Become the Gotham Guardian at the Batman station and use your detective skills to hit the bull's eye.

Similarly, be the next super-Atlantean at the main pool by participating in a game of scoring balls into floats as you navigate through the water.

Try to emulate the fastest man alive at The Flash station, where you balance a ping-pong ball using a table tennis racket from a cone to a hula-hoop, or be as nimble as Catwoman and help Wonder Woman catch Gotham City's greatest jewel thief.

For something more challenging, manoeuvre the course and tee off at the golf arena with the villainous duo of Joker and Harley Quinn.

Complete your challenge by showing off your strength at the Superman and Supergirl station.

What's more, be it in the lifts or the pool area, there are lots of Instagrammable spots around the ship for guests to take photos against the backdrop of their favourite superheroes.

To stock up on souvenirs, head over to the merchandise store for an extensive collection of products that are available from $9.90.

They include uniquely designed Justice League keychains, headrest cushions, plush backpacks, cardholders and more.

Families with young ones can also enjoy complimentary Justice League face painting and other art and craft activities to complete their superhero stint.

End the voyage on a high note with Verry Christmas, a Christmas spectacular with all the elements you love in a yuletide show.

The Justice League At Sea sailings start from $514 a person for a two-night cruise, with an additional top-up of $250 per Justice League-themed cabin. Kids 12 years and below sail for free and Citibank card members enjoy an additional $200 off each cabin.

Book at www.dreamcruiseline.com/ or 6808-2288.