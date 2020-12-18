Set sail with halal-friendly cruise ship World Dream

Cruising amid a pandemic can be done safely and enjoyably after all, despite the recent commotion over one passenger's false positive Covid-19 test result.

Dream Cruises officially restarted its cruise service in Singapore in early November with the debut of World Dream, which has recently received official OIC SMIIC Standards Halal certification from the United World Halal Development and vegetarian certification from the Global Vegetarian Certification Services - the first cruise ship in the Asia-Pacific to bear both marks of distinction for discerning travellers.

Muslim guests will be able to enjoy peace of mind on board World Dream's two- and three-night Merry Super Seacation high seas itineraries departing from Singapore for the ultimate staycation adventure.

The Lido, one of the most popular restaurants on board serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with a 24/7 Snack Corner, now offers a dedicated Halal Corner.

In addition, selected restaurants along with room service will offer halal options in their menus.

World Dream is also providing plant-based dining options and meatless food alternatives for health-conscious travellers, with a dedicated Vegetarian Corner offering farm-to-plate dining.

This holiday season, travellers can also enjoy Singapore's only live fireworks with laser show at sea - perfect for celebrating Christmas and ushering in the New Year.

Currently ranked ninth in the Large Resort Ship category by the world-renowned Berlitz Cruising and Cruise Ships 2020 Guide, World Dream is operating at a reduced capacity of 50 per cent.

All activities on board are organised in accordance with permitted group sizes - specific to each activity - in line with the prevailing national policy, and measures will be in place to discourage close contact between groups.