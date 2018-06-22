Set sail on new ships, cruise packages to exotic locations

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Having embarked on its maiden voyage this month, the Norwegian Bliss - the company's 16th and largest vessel - is the first cruise ship custom-built with features and amenities for the ultimate Alaska cruise experience, including the 180-degree Observation Lounge where guests can enjoy expansive views at sea.

It also boasts an array of delectable dining, features such as a two-level electric-car competitive racetrack that is the largest one at sea, an open-air laser tag course, an Aqua Park with two multi-storey waterslides and Broadway favourite Jersey Boys.

Norwegian Bliss will spend its summer season with seven-day cruises to Alaska from Seattle (from $1,340 a guest). In October, it will sail select voyages to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles.

For the fall/winter season, it will sail to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami, and next year, it will sail from New York City to the Bahamas and Florida, the Southern and Western Caribbean.

PHOTO: OCEANIA CRUISES

OCEANIA CRUISES

The US-based Oceania Cruises offers a wide variety of cruises aboard Oceania Nautica that showcases the best of the British Isles and Northern Europe.

The 12-day Royal Keepsakes cruise (from $5,129 a guest) - from Stockholm to London and departing on Sept 2 - will voyage through Scandinavian capitals to Russian royal palaces and the British Isles.

The 12-day British Isles Medley (from $7,000 a guest) - a round-trip from London, departing on Sept 14 - visits cities such as London and Edinburgh as well as sails past scenic landscapes of Ireland.

The 20-day Vikings & Royals itinerary (from $9,800 a guest), departing on Aug 4 next year, explores the North Sea, Atlantic Ocean, Prince Christian Sound and English Channel.

Lastly, the Around the World in 180 Days voyage (from $55,000 a guest), which departs on Jan 8, 2020, is an epic exploration covering 95 different ports of call across four continents.

PHOTO: AYANA

AYANA

This September, Indonesian hospitality brand Ayana Hotels will unveil the world's largest specially built phinisi cruise ship, Ayana Lako di'a, which means "safe journey" in Balinese.

The art of phinisi shipbuilding is a traditional craft that originated in Indonesian island Sulawesi by the Konjo people.

Ayana Lako di'a will be gracing the crystal clear waters of the Komodo islands, a one-hour flight from Bali.

On board the nine-bedroom luxury phinisi, guests can expect five-star cabins, full dining options, aqua activities and professional spa treatments. This experience hails a new standard of travel that guests can anticipate alongside Ayana Komodo Resort, Waecicu Beach, which opens in September.

On Ayana Lako di'a's two, three or five-night excursions (from $805 to $2,818 a night, a person), you can visit some of Komodo island's most famous landmarks, including Komodo National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Famed as one of the world's best dive spots and suitable for year-round diving, there is a plethora of underwater activities, such as snorkelling, stand-up paddleboard yoga and dolphin watching.

PHOTO: REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

As the only North American luxury cruise line to be granted permission to offer voyages to Cuba, it is adding more visits to the Caribbean island with two itineraries next year and in 2020.

Seven Seas Mariner offers the line's first immersive Cuba itinerary on herseven-night voyage (from $4,800 a guest)- calling on Havana, Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba - which departs on Oct 15 next year.

Havana is also being added to Seven Seas Navigator's April 25, 2020, 16-night voyage (from $11,100 a guest).

Guests can meet with the people of Cuba and explore the island's music, art, history and culture while enjoying as many shore excursions as their time allows.

In Havana, walk in the steps of Ernest Hemingway and learn about the city's Baroque, Neo-classical and Renaissance architecture.

PHOTO: IT'S THE SHIP

IT'S THE SHIP

For the fifth run of Asia's largest party festival at sea on Nov 4, passengers will be housed in the Genting Dream, an impressive vessel that boasts the ultimate luxury experience on the high seas.

It will sail from Singapore to Phuket, before docking back in Singapore on Nov 7.

When the ship stops at the Thai tropical island, revellers will be able to enjoy its sandy beaches or kick back with a relaxing massage.

With a music line-up amid a resort setting, It's The Ship - which previously featured artists such as Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches and US hip-hop group Far East Movement - ensures a unique experience.

The early bird promotion is now open with cabins going from as low as US$398 (S$542)a person, inclusive of complimentary 24-hour dining, selected non-alcoholic beverages and free usage of most of the ship's facilities.