Shrink down at world-first Ant-Man and The Wasp ride in HK Disneyland

(Above) To complete the whole Marvel experience, the Starliner Diner offers meals inspired by Ant-Man and The Wasp.

(Above) Jessica Hsuan and Paul Rudd on the Ant-Man and the Wasp ride.

Watched the movie? Now take the ride.

Fans of the size-shifting Marvel superhero duo Ant-Man and The Wasp from the 2018 film of the same name are in for a treat, with last week's launch of the world's first Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland (HKDL).

The event was graced by Ant-Man himself, US actor Paul Rudd; President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige; director of the two Ant-Man movies Peyton Reed and Jessica Hsuan, the first Hong Kong actress to play a Marvel character, specially created for Nano Battle.

This is the second Marvel-themed attraction at HKDL after Iron Man Experience. It continues the theme park's growth as a hub for Marvel superhero action in the region. A third Marvel-themed attraction is in the works.

During the interactive ride, visitors team up with the titular characters (played by Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) to defend the S.H.I.E.L.D. Science and Technology Pavilion from a Hydra attack.

While on board S.H.I.E.L.D.'s newest combat vehicle D/AGR, also known as the Dagger, engage in a mini battle alongside Ant-Man and The Wasp, as you blast and strike down an army of Swarmbots using electromagnetic pulse (EMP) blasters to reach the Data Core.

Halfway through the ride, you can even experience what it is like to be micro-sized.

That unexpected moment - where the motions of the ride will make everyone feel like they have shrunk all the way down to the ground, to the size of an ant, intensified by the extreme differences in scale and angles - is a top highlight.

Hsuan joins Rudd and Lilly as Leslie Lam, the chief engineer of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Science and Technology Pavilion who oversees its research and development.

She trains guests to use the EMP blasters and provides information about the battle.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and ears to the ground (literally) for Easter eggs, as both Ant-Man and The Wasp also make several humorous local references during the ride.

All this is made possible due to Nano Battle's unique cinema-quality show elements and design, state-of-the-art gaming system, animation and sound effects. The use of innovative technology really takes the attraction to a whole new level of life-like interactivity and immersion.

Although it may be a slow-moving journey for a couple of minutes, the pacing makes it suitable for younger kids to enjoy.

WEAPON TECHNOLOGY

Be sure to stop by the Secure Storage Vault for Alien & Weapon Technology inside the S.H.I.E.L.D. Pavilion, which showcases 14 types of artefacts and research items from Marvel movies, TV shows and comics.

Marvel fanatics who wish to bring home more than just memories can shop at the new Pavilion Gifts, where Ant-Man and The Wasp merchandise are up for grabs, with 40 new and exclusive items.

Park admission tickets will also feature Ant-Man and The Wasp designs to celebrate Nano Battle's debut.

If a whole day of exploring the theme park makes you feel antsy and hungry, bite-sized meals inspired by the film's characters are available at the Starliner Diner.

Ms Stephanie Young, managing director of HKDL, said at the launch ceremony: "Marvel stories are deeply loved by guests from all around the world, and our markets especially resonate with these stories. This is proven by the success of Iron Man Experience - consistently rated as HKDL's most popular attraction since opening in 2017 - and our Marvel-themed promotions here at the resort, such as the Marvel Super Hero Summer and the Marvel 10K Weekend."

Mr Joe Quesada, chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, said: "Today, with Guardians Of The Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! at Disneyland Resort in California to the Iron Man Experience in HKDL, our fans are experiencing those thrills in a whole new way by stepping right into Tony Stark's boot jets or battling monsters right next to Rocket and Groot.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! is the next chapter and mind-blowing Marvel adventure, and we couldn't be more proud and thrilled to shrink down and experience it with you."